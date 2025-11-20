Froehlich Honored to 2025 SEC Volleyball Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Pin hitter AC Froehlich earns her first SEC postseason award, being honored on the 23rd annual SEC women’s volleyball Community Service Team.

The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community with superior efforts.

Froehlich has done a plethora of community service this year, mainly through Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge, La. She completed a 90-hour training program in shelter medicine and animal care, learned and practiced various injection techniques, and drew blood samples from dogs and cats. She has learned about shelter operations, including animal intake and medical care, and has worked her way up in the organization, facilitating meetings between potential adopters and shelter animals. All while still enrolled in classes.

Froehlich also serves as the Assistant Director of Community Service for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and has contributed to many of the community service projects for LSU athletes, such as the Walls Project, where she helped beautify buildings through paint projects and art, Geaux Day through LSU Tiger Life that is a collaboration for the community between LSU and Southern Athletics, and worked with Athlete for Hope and the Miracle League Baseball Games.

