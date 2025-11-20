Basketball Tigers Complete Opening Homestand Friday Night Versus Omaha

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers look to complete a successful homestand Friday night as the Omaha Mavericks come to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers and Mavericks will tip off just after 7 p.m. with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former head coach John Brady on the call on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) and Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell will have the streaming broadcast call on SEC+.

Tickets are on sale at LSUTix.net and at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center beginning at 6 p.m. Fans showing their football ticket to Saturday’s Western Kentucky-LSU game can get in for free. LSU students are admitted free with a valid ID.

The 4-0 Tigers continue to score in bunches, with all four games scoring over 90 points, including a 107 total in a 107-81 win over Alcorn State on Tuesday. However, Alcorn State led for some 11 minutes in the first half in that game thanks to some hot shooting by the Braves and it took a while for the Tigers to get going.

But going they did in the second half to the tune of shoot 59.4 percent (19-of-32) and 16-of-17 at the free throw line to top the 100-point mark for the first time this season.

Mike Nwoko upped his career high scoring total to 29 in the game, while Marquel Sutton became the first Tiger since 2016 to record three consecutive double doubles with 16 points and 10 boards. Dedan Thomas Jr., had 16 points, six assists and no turnovers for the Tigers.

Sutton is very familiar with the Omaha squad having played the last three seasons there and helping lead the team to the Summit League Championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2025.

LSU pounded the paint in the game, getting 58 points and 30 off 19 offensive rebounds.

Omaha is 2-3 on the season with wins in their last two games, winning over Southern Utah (90-85) and Wednesday against Concordia (Neb.), 96-80.

Following Friday’s game, the Tigers will be away from the Maravich Center for nearly a month with four neutral site games and a road trip to the ACC/SEC Challenge at Boston College. The Tigers return to the Maravich Center on Dec. 19 to play Southeastern.