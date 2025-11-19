Robinson Lands on 2025 All-SEC First Team
Jurnee Robinson is the program’s fourth student-athlete to earn multiple All-SEC First Team selections and first to do it in consecutive seasons since 2008-2009.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second consecutive season, outside hitter Jurnee Robinson has earned first-team distinctions after being selected to the 2025 All-SEC First Team, presented by Allstate, the league office announced Wednesday morning.
Robinson, who is a three-time All-SEC recipient, is the fourth LSU Tiger to be named to the league’s first-team multiple times, and the first to do it in consecutive seasons since Brittnee Cooper in 2008-2009. Robinson’s first SEC postseason accolade was being named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team.
Robinson concludes the regular season as the SEC leader and ranks inside the Top 10 in the nation with 495 total kills (No. 5 in NCAA), 4.90 kills per set (No. 8 in NCAA), 5.41 points per set (No. 9 in NCAA) and 546.5 total points (No. 10 in NCAA). In the program’s rally-scoring single-season record book, Robinson currently ranks No. 2 in total kills, kills per set, and points per set, and No. 5 in total points. Robinson is already the program’s all-time leader with 5.11 points and 4.56 kills per set.
The South Carolina native has 12 double-doubles this season, including nine with 20 or more kills, highlighted by a career-high 34 kills against then No. 23 Florida on Oct. 5, 2025. Robinson also leads the team with 2.61 digs per set (264 total digs) and has 62 blocks and 16 aces this season.
The All-SEC First Team consists of 16 student-athletes, followed by the All-SEC Second Team with nine representatives and the All-Freshman Team with eight. The league’s head coaches chose all awards, and no ties were broken.
All-SEC First Team
Lauren Dreves, Auburn
Jaela Auguste, Florida
Bianna Muoneke, Georgia
Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky
Eva Hudson, Kentucky
Kassie O’Brien, Kentucky
Jurnee Robinson, LSU
Alexis Shelton, Oklahoma
Caroline Kerr, Tennessee
Hayden Kubik, Tennessee
Cari Spears, Texas
Torrey Stafford, Texas
Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, Texas A&M
Logan Lednicky, Texas A&M
Kyndal Stowers, Texas A&M
Maddie Waak, Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
Jordyn Byrd, Florida
Alexis Stucky, Florida
Molly Tuozzo, Kentucky
Lindsey Mangelson, Mississippi State
Caylen Alexander, Missouri
Maya Sands, Missouri
Kelli Jo Burgess, Oklahoma
Emma Halter, Texas
Jackie Moore, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Lily Hayes, Florida
Milica Vidacic, Florida
Kassie O’Brien, Kentucky
Lindsey Mangelson, Mississippi State
Zoë Humphrey, Tennessee
Taylor Harvey, Texas
Cari Spears, Texas
Abby Vander Wal, Texas
Player of the Year: Eva Hudson, Kentucky
Libero of the Year: Maya Sands, Missouri
Newcomer of the Year: Eva Hudson, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year: Kassie O’Brien, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jackie Moore, Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year: Craig Skinner, Kentucky