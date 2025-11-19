Robinson Lands on 2025 All-SEC First Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second consecutive season, outside hitter Jurnee Robinson has earned first-team distinctions after being selected to the 2025 All-SEC First Team, presented by Allstate, the league office announced Wednesday morning.

Robinson, who is a three-time All-SEC recipient, is the fourth LSU Tiger to be named to the league’s first-team multiple times, and the first to do it in consecutive seasons since Brittnee Cooper in 2008-2009. Robinson’s first SEC postseason accolade was being named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team.

Robinson concludes the regular season as the SEC leader and ranks inside the Top 10 in the nation with 495 total kills (No. 5 in NCAA), 4.90 kills per set (No. 8 in NCAA), 5.41 points per set (No. 9 in NCAA) and 546.5 total points (No. 10 in NCAA). In the program’s rally-scoring single-season record book, Robinson currently ranks No. 2 in total kills, kills per set, and points per set, and No. 5 in total points. Robinson is already the program’s all-time leader with 5.11 points and 4.56 kills per set.

The South Carolina native has 12 double-doubles this season, including nine with 20 or more kills, highlighted by a career-high 34 kills against then No. 23 Florida on Oct. 5, 2025. Robinson also leads the team with 2.61 digs per set (264 total digs) and has 62 blocks and 16 aces this season.

The All-SEC First Team consists of 16 student-athletes, followed by the All-SEC Second Team with nine representatives and the All-Freshman Team with eight. The league’s head coaches chose all awards, and no ties were broken.

All-SEC First Team

Lauren Dreves, Auburn

Jaela Auguste, Florida

Bianna Muoneke, Georgia

Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky

Eva Hudson, Kentucky

Kassie O’Brien, Kentucky

Jurnee Robinson, LSU

Alexis Shelton, Oklahoma

Caroline Kerr, Tennessee

Hayden Kubik, Tennessee

Cari Spears, Texas

Torrey Stafford, Texas

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, Texas A&M

Logan Lednicky, Texas A&M

Kyndal Stowers, Texas A&M

Maddie Waak, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Jordyn Byrd, Florida

Alexis Stucky, Florida

Molly Tuozzo, Kentucky

Lindsey Mangelson, Mississippi State

Caylen Alexander, Missouri

Maya Sands, Missouri

Kelli Jo Burgess, Oklahoma

Emma Halter, Texas

Jackie Moore, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Lily Hayes, Florida

Milica Vidacic, Florida

Kassie O’Brien, Kentucky

Lindsey Mangelson, Mississippi State

Zoë Humphrey, Tennessee

Taylor Harvey, Texas

Cari Spears, Texas

Abby Vander Wal, Texas

Player of the Year: Eva Hudson, Kentucky

Libero of the Year: Maya Sands, Missouri

Newcomer of the Year: Eva Hudson, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year: Kassie O’Brien, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jackie Moore, Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year: Craig Skinner, Kentucky