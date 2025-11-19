No. 5 LSU Welcomes Alcorn State Thursday Night

BATON ROUGE, La. – The fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team is set to welcome Alcorn State to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a Thursday night contest in Baton Rouge.

LSU, which has won five straight games, will host Alcorn State (2-2) with Lyn Rollins (pxp) and Kent Lowe (analyst) on the call for SEC Network +. The LSU-Alcorn State contest can also be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

The Tigers and Lady Braves will be meeting for the ninth time in series history Thursday night with LSU holding the 8-0 advantage. LSU and Alcorn State last played in Coach Kim Mulkey’s first season on Dec. 15, 2021, in the Maravich Center, with the Tigers winning 100-36.

LSU is coming off a fifth-consecutive 100-point victory against Tulane (101-71) in New Orleans at the Avron B. Fogelman Arena. The Tigers’ five game streak of 100-point games matched the Southeastern Conference record. The other team to accomplish the feat was Coach Kim Mulkey’s 2022-23 LSU team that went on to claim the program’s first national championship.

In addition to another 100-point game, LSU’s 559 points through five games this season marks the most across five games in Division I over the last 25 years.

Most recently versus Tulane, the Tigers shot 38-of-69 (55.1%) from the floor, while Tulane went 28-of-81 (34.6%). LSU’s active defense turned Tulane over 22 times and converted those into 31 points on the night.

LSU, which led the country coming into the game in bench scoring (57.5), had its bench account for 42 points. Senior Flau’jae Johnson led the Tigers in scoring against the Green Wave, scoring 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

In addition to Flau’jae, four other Tigers finished in double figures including MiLaysia Fulwiley (20), Mikaylah Williams (16), ZaKiyah Johnson (14) and Amiya Joyner (12). Fulwiley finished with a career high eight steals, surpassing her seven steals from the season opener against Houston Christian.

Alcorn State is led by sixth-year head coach Nate Kilbert.