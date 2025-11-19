BATON ROUGE – LSU continued its strong showing in the classroom – led by nine teams with a perfect score of 100 – as the Tigers earned an overall rating of 88 in the latest NCAA Graduation Success Rate report which was released on Wednesday.

The Graduation Success Rate (GSR) is a report developed by the NCAA to more accurately assess the academic success of student-athletes. This year’s rating includes those student-athletes enrolled at LSU from 2015-19.

LSU has scored an 88 or better in the GSR dating back to 2017.

“We are extremely proud of our student-athletes who continue to excel in the classroom, in competition and in the LSU community,” Walt Holliday, Executive Director of the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes said. “Our continued success is based on the collective efforts of many.”

LSU teams scoring 100 on the women’s side include beach volleyball, golf, gymnastics, softball, swimming and diving, and volleyball.

On the men’s side, golf, swimming and diving and tennis earned a perfect score of 100.