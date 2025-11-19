Men's Tennis Inks Nikolas Stoot

BATON ROUGE, La. – Nikolas Stoot will be joining the LSU Men’s Tennis team to begin his collegiate tennis career as a freshman member of the team announced by head coach Danny Bryan on Wednesday.

“We’re really excited to have Nik join us at LSU. He’s become one of the top players in the country over the last couple of years,” said head coach Danny Bryan.

“I love his mindset — he’s positive, works hard, super competitive, and wants to be great. Even though he’s already very accomplished, there’s still a lot of room for him to improve. He’s going to thrive on a team and will love the big college matches.”

The Miami, Florida native is the No. 6 recruit in the country for the 2026 class. He is currently ranked at an impressive No. 8 in the country in the Boys’ 18s and has a 12.62 UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

Just last week, he gained his first ATP point after reaching the quarterfinals at the M15 in Orlando, Fla.

In junior competition, he went on to win the FILA Easter Bowl with a dominating 6-4, 6-2 final score as well as reached the semi-finals of the Miami Racket Club Open.

