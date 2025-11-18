Football's Ramos Among Lou Groza Award Semifinalists

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s record-setting kicker Damian Ramos has been selected as one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced on Tuesday.

The Lou Groza Award is presented annually to the top placekicker in college football. LSU has never had a player win the Lou Groza Award.

Ramos, a senior from Baltimore, Md., has converted on 20-of-24 field goals this year and 22-of-23 PATs. His 20 field goals rank No. 2 in the SEC and No. 5 in the nation.

This year, Ramos has set LSU all-time records for career field goals (65), total points (390) and points by kicking (390). He’s also the school’s all-time record holder for field goal attempts (82) and ranks No. 2 in career PATs with 195.

In four years as LSU’s placekicker, Ramos has connected on 65-of-82 field goals and 195-of-199 PATs. He also holds the school-record for consecutive PATs with 129.

Ramos has twice been named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week during his career, most recently for his performance in the one-point win over Ramos kicked field goals of 50, 42, and 42 yards – all in the second quarter – and then provided the winning PAT in the fourth quarter of the 23-22 victory.