LSU Sees 100-Point Streak Continue With 101-71 Victory Against Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – LSU’s dynamic trio of Flau’jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley finished as the top three scorers against Tulane Monday night, as they led the fifth-ranked Tigers to a 101-71 victory inside the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in New Orleans.

With the win, LSU picked up its fifth straight victory to start the season, moving to 5-0, while the Green Wave fell to 2-2 on the season. The Tigers ran their streak of 100-point games to five, joining the Houston Christian (108), Southeastern Louisiana (115), Georgia Southern (118) and Charlotte (117) contests.

LSU’s five-straight 100-point outputs matched the Southeastern Conference record for consecutive 100-point games. The other team to accomplish the feat was Coach Kim Mulkey’s 2022-23 LSU team that went on to claim the program’s first national championship.

In addition to another 100-point game, LSU’s 559 points through five games this season marks the most across five games in Division I over the last 25 years.

LSU returns to action on Thursday, Nov. 20, when it takes on the Alcorn State Lady Braves inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and legendary LSU men’s basketball sports information director Kent Lowe on the call. Fans are also encouraged to tune in to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

The Tigers shot 38-of-69 (55.1%) from the floor, while Tulane went 28-of-81 (34.6%). LSU’s active defense turned Tulane over 22 times and converted those into 31 points on the night. LSU, which led the country coming into the game in bench scoring (57.5), had its bench account for 42 points.

Senior Flau’jae Johnson led the Tigers in scoring against the Green Wave, scoring 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting. In addition to Flau’jae, four other Tigers finished in double figures including MiLaysia Fulwiley (20), Mikaylah Williams (16), ZaKiyah Johnson (14) and Amiya Joyner (12).

Fulwiley finished with a career high eight steals, surpassing her seven steals from the season opener against Houston Christian.

Tulane opened the scoring with two made free throws, but the Tigers were able to follow that up with a 13-0 run until the Green Wave decided to call their first timeout of the game. LSU led 13-2 halfway through the first quarter. The visiting Tigers extended its lead on the back half of the first quarter with a 20-6 run out of the media timeout in a period that was paced by Flau’jae who had 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists in the quarter. After one, LSU led Tulane 33-10.

In the second quarter, LSU and Tulane’s offensive output evened out with the Tigers scoring 25 and the Green Wave scoring 24. Fulwiley was the Tigers’ leading scorer in the quarter with six points. She went 3-for-3 from the field and had two assists and two steals. The Tigers’ lead was 58-34 at the end of the first half.

During the second half, LSU and Tulane continued to trade score for score, but the Tigers kept their distance throughout the final two quarters to close out the game for a 101-71 victory.