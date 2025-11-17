Tiger Basketball Looks to Continue Winning Ways Tuesday at Maravich Center

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team looks to continue its winning ways early in the 2025-26 basketball season when the Tigers host Alcorn State Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers are 3-0 on the season and will conclude a five-game homestand on Friday night when LSU hosts Omaha.

The LSU-Alcorn State game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former coach John Brady on the call (Guaranty Radio flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge). The game will be streamed on the SEC Network with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell.

Tickets are available at LSUTix.net and beginning one hour prior to tipoff at the upper concourse ticket windows at the Maravich Center. LSU students get in free with a valid student ID.

The Tigers have topped 90 points in each of the first three games of the season, the first time the Tigers have done that since Shaquille O’Neal and the Tigers opened with nine straight in the 1990-91 season.

LSU is also second in the Southeastern Conference in field goal percentage at 54.2 percent, second in the league in free throw percentage at 80.2, second in the SEC in scoring margin (+29.4) and third in the league in average points per game at 95.7.

Individually, Dedan Thomas Jr., is the SEC leader in assist average at 7.33 a contest, with Mike Nwoko the SEC leader in field goal percentage at 76.9 percent (20-of-26) and Marquel Sutton is second in the league in rebounds at 9.67 a game.

The Tigers are expected to remain with the same lineup for a fourth game to open the season with Thomas (13.3 ppg) and Max Mackinnon (12.7 ppg) at guards with Sutton on the wing (15.7 ppg). Pablo Tamba (6.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg) and Nwoko (17.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg) round out the quintet.

Alcorn State comes in at 0-5 on a lengthy road trip that, including the first two games in SWAC play will not see them playing in Lorman, Mississippi until Jan. 17. To date, they have played at Florida State, South Alabama, Minnesota, Maryland and most recently. last Thursday against Howard, losing 72-64 in Washington, D.C.

Jake Morton is in his first year at head coach. He was with coach Leonard Hamilton at Florida State prior to coming to Alcorn State and has served for many years at several stops in Division I as an assistant coach.

This will be the fifth time LSU and Alcorn State have played with LSU winning the four previous contests, the last being in 2017.

Against Howard, Jameel Morris led Alcorn with 15 points, while Tycen McDaniels had 14 and Davian Williams 11.