LSU Gymnastics Featured Eight Times on ESPN Platforms in 2026 

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2026 LSU Gymnastics television schedule is set for another season of national exposure as ESPN and the SEC Network announced broadcast details for the upcoming NCAA season on Monday.

The Tigers will be featured on TV eight times in 2026 across multiple ESPN networks, with televised matchups on ABC, ESPN2 and SEC Network throughout the year and solidifying LSU as one of the most visible and followed programs in the nation.

The defending NCAA Champion Oklahoma Sooners and back-to-back SEC Champion LSU Tigers headline this year’s television lineup, sharing the top spot with eight broadcasted regular-season meets apiece.

With eight of their 11 regular season meets being covered nationally next year, LSU matches their most appearances on TV since 2023. The squad’s meets against Penn State and Arkansas will also be available via streaming on SECN+.

The Tigers 2026 TV slate begins with a marquee national appearance to open the season, as LSU competes in the third-annual Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad on Saturday, January 10 at 3 p.m. CT on ABC, live from West Valley City, Utah. The quad meet will also feature powerhouses Oklahoma, UCLA and Utah to kick off the new season.

LSU’s first SEC meet on television will come on Friday, January 16, when the Tigers travel to face Georgia as part of an SEC Network Friday Night Heights doubleheader.

The Tigers will return home the following week for their home opener inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center — a top SEC showdown against Kentucky on Friday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

One of the most anticipated matchups of the year comes on February 20, when the Tigers face the 2025 National Champion Sooners on the road in primetime in Norman, Oklahoma.

Additional TV appearances for LSU include:

LSU at Missouri — Jan. 30 on SEC Network

Auburn at LSU — Feb. 13 on SEC Network

Alabama at LSU — Feb. 27 on SEC Network

LSU at Florida — March 8 on SEC Network

In total, LSU will appear twice on ESPN2 and five times on SEC Network, part of the network’s “Friday Night Heights” national showcase.

The 2026 SEC Gymnastics Championships, hosted at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., will air exclusively on SEC Network. Coverage of the afternoon session begins at 2 p.m. CT, with the evening session tumbling along at 7 p.m. CT.

ESPN networks will once again cover the postseason, starting with NCAA Women’s Regional action streaming live on ESPN+ from Wednesday, April 1 to Sunday, April 5. Championship weekend coverage includes the Women’s Semifinals on ESPN2.

The road to Fort Worth begins in Baton Rouge, as the PMAC will once again serve as one of the NCAA Regional host sites in 2026. Tiger fans will have the opportunity to watch first, second and third round action at home for the first time since 2019.

ABC is the home of the 2026 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships for the sixth consecutive season, culminating with the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships live on Saturday, April 18 at 3 p.m. CT. A live championship preview show will air at 2:30 p.m. CT ahead of the Four on the Floor.

The Tigers full 2026 season and television schedule can be found here.

