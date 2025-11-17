Kickoff for LSU at Oklahoma Set for Afternoon in Norman

The SEC Office on Monday provided an update to the start times and networks that will televise its football games on Nov. 28 and 29.

Prior to the season, the SEC announced approximate start times for football games during the 2025 season as well as many television network designations. The Conference office issues weekly updates to provide exact start times and TV networks no later than six days prior to any game.

SEC Football Television Schedule

Friday, Nov. 28, 2025

11 a.m. CT – Ole Miss at Mississippi State, ABC

2:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC

6:30 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at Texas, ABC

Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025

11 a.m. CT – Clemson at South Carolina, SEC Network

11 a.m. CT – Kentucky at Louisville, ACC Network

2:30 p.m. CT – LSU at Oklahoma, ABC or ESPN *

2:30 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Tennessee, ABC or ESPN *

2:30 p.m. CT – Missouri at Arkansas, SEC Network

2:30 or 3:30 p.m. CT – Florida State at Florida, ESPN2 *

6:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at Auburn, ABC

* Network determined after games of Nov. 22