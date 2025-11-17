Football's Ramos Earns SEC Player of the Week Honor

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s record-setting kicker Damian Ramos has been tabbed as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the 23-22 win over Arkansas on Saturday, the league office announced.

Ramos connected on three first half field goals to help the Tigers erase a 14-0 first quarter deficit. He kicked field goals of 50, 42 and 42 yards – all in the second quarter – helping the Tigers to a 16-14 lead at halftime.

His PAT midway through the fourth quarter following a Bauer Sharp touchdown reception from Michael Van Buren that tied the game at 22-22, proved to be the winning points for the Tigers in the one-point victory over the Razorbacks.

In four career games against Arkansas, Ramos has kicked 11 field goals, which includes the game-winner with 20 seconds left in LSU’s 34-31 win in Tiger Stadium in 2023.

Ramos, a senior, holds the LSU career record for field goals (65), total points (390) and points by kicking (390). He’s No. 2 in school in history in PATs with 195, just seven shy of breaking the school record of 201 held by Colt David.

The weekly SEC honor is the second for Ramos as he earned the award last year in LSU’s 34-10 win over Arkansas when he kicked four field goals in the victory.

LSU plays its final home game of the season on Saturday when the Tigers host Western Kentucky (8-2) at 6:45 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.