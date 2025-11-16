LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Volleyball

LSU Claims No. 11 Seed in the 2025 SEC Volleyball Tournament

The SEC Volleyball Tournament returns after a two-decade hiatus. LSU has four SEC Tournament titles and has reached the finals eight times.

2025 SEC Tournament Bracket +0
LSU Claims No. 11 Seed in the 2025 SEC Volleyball Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The LSU volleyball team will be the No. 11 seed in the 2025 Allstate SEC Volleyball Tournament, which takes place Nov. 21-25 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

LSU will face No. 14 seed Ole Miss in the first round of the tournament at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov 21. All SEC Tournament matches will be televised on SEC Network. Fans can view the entire 2025 SEC Tournament bracket here.

The SEC Tournament returns for the first time since 2005. LSU has a 27-29 record in the tournament with four SEC Tournament Championship titles (1986, 1989-1991). LSU has made eight final appearances, tying for the second most in league history (Arkansas and Tennessee), with the most recent one occurring in 2000.

The Tigers finished the 2025 regular season 13-13, including a 6-9 mark in SEC matches.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

Related Stories

Gallery: Volleyball vs Auburn

Gallery: Volleyball vs Auburn

LSU Ends Regular Season with a Five-Set Comeback Over Auburn

LSU Ends Regular Season with a Five-Set Comeback Over Auburn

LSU rallies from a 2-1 deficit to earn its seventh consecutive victory over Auburn at the Maravich Center.
Gallery: Volleyball vs Georgia

Gallery: Volleyball vs Georgia