LSU Claims No. 11 Seed in the 2025 SEC Volleyball Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The LSU volleyball team will be the No. 11 seed in the 2025 Allstate SEC Volleyball Tournament, which takes place Nov. 21-25 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

LSU will face No. 14 seed Ole Miss in the first round of the tournament at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov 21. All SEC Tournament matches will be televised on SEC Network. Fans can view the entire 2025 SEC Tournament bracket here.

The SEC Tournament returns for the first time since 2005. LSU has a 27-29 record in the tournament with four SEC Tournament Championship titles (1986, 1989-1991). LSU has made eight final appearances, tying for the second most in league history (Arkansas and Tennessee), with the most recent one occurring in 2000.

The Tigers finished the 2025 regular season 13-13, including a 6-9 mark in SEC matches.

