Times of Interest
LSU vs. Arkansas
November 15, 2025 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * SEC Network
Saturday, Nov. 15
5 a.m. – Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
7:45 a.m. – LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
8 a.m. – LSU SportShop open
8 a.m. – Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Kybalion Performs
8:30 a.m. – PMAC open to public
8:45 a.m. – L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
9:15 a.m. – LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
9:21 a.m. – LSU Spirit Squad walks down Victory Hill –
9:21 a.m. – Mardi Gras Mike float arrives at Victory Hill
9:26 a.m. – TAF Oaks Society/Purple Blazers walks down Victory Hill
9:28 a.m. – Ford Truck drives down Victory Hill
9:31 a.m. – Mike the Tiger with Golf Cart drives down Victory Hill
9:35 a.m. – LSU Band marches down Victory Hill
9:35 a.m. – LSU arrives at Victory Hill
9:37 a.m. – LSU walks down Victory Hill
9:45 a.m. – LSU Game Day pregame radio show on the air
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
9:45 a.m. – LSU Football arrives at Tiger Stadium
10:20 a.m. – LSU Band performance in PMAC
10:40 a.m. – LSU Band arrives in Tiger Stadium
11:15 a.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
11:24 a.m. – Guest Captains presentation
• Veterans and former Tigers Luke Boyd, Jim Rathmann and Theo Williams
11:29 a.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
11:33 a.m. – Moment of Reflection/LSU Alma Mater
11:35 a.m. – National Anthem w/ USMC Flyover F-18 Hornets
11:40 a.m. – LSU departs locker room
11:42 a.m. – LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
11:43 a.m. – LSU takes the field
11:44 a.m. – Coin toss at midfield
11:47 a.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Arkansas on SEC Network
In-Game Presentations:
1Q/1st Timeout:4-H & FFA Recognition
1Q/2nd Timeout: Athletic Department Retirees Recognition
1Q/2Q Break: OLOL Geaux Hero Recognition
2Q/1st Timeout: LSU Employee Recognition
2Q/2nd Timeout: Super Chevy Soldier Salute
2Q/3rd Timeout: Timothy Wayne Recognition
2Q/4th Timeout: Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Recognition
Halftime:
LSU Band performs
LSU Corps of Cadets Reactivation Ceremony