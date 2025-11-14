LSU returns to Death Valley on Saturday morning to face Arkansas in the annual Battle for the Boot.

Kickoff is set for 11:47 a.m. CT on the SEC Network and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will be on the broadcast call, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will be on the radio call.

Saturday will mark Frank Wilson’s Tiger Stadium debut as LSU’s interim head coach. Last week, the Tigers fell to Alabama, 20-9, inside Bryant Denny-Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Blake Baker and the LSU defense posted a valiant effort, with linebacker Harold Perkins leading the way with a sack, a forced and recovered a fumble, and a team-leading nine tackles.

Another SEC Showdown in Death Valley pic.twitter.com/rwSV31hvLo — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 13, 2025

“I thought we started fast,” said Wilson. “Our defense went out and played the style of play that we desired, that has been the standard here for so long.”

Saturday’s game also marks just the 17th time LSU has had a pre-noon kickoff in Tiger Stadium and the first since beating Texas A&M, 42-30, on Nov. 25, 2023 – the final collegiate game for Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. LSU is 12-4 all-time in pre-noon kickoffs in Death Valley.

“We played the first game in 1901 and, in 1924, it became the first trophy game in the SEC,” Wilson said of the LSU-Arkansas rivalry. “It’s been hard-fought games no matter what the records are. It’s a boarder war. We have a task in front of us that will require our very best, and it always has.”

Arkansas is led by quarterback Taylen Green, who has accounted for 2,372 yards through the air with 19 passing touchdowns. Green has also recorded 649 yards on 127 carries for six rushing scores. He is second on the team in rushing behind running back Mike Washington Jr., who has 828 yards and six touchdowns as well. At receiver, O’Mega Blake has totaled 661 yards on 50 catches for four touchdowns, while Raylen Sharpe has 427 yards on 30 catches for three touchdowns.

Defensively, the Hogs are led in tackles by linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr., who has 64 tackles with 1.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 2025. Linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. is second on the team with 6 tackles, while defensive back Larry Worth II is third with 50.

“We’ll have to match their intensity,” said Wilson on Thursday. “That’s our intention. This week’s preparation has been that of such. We recognize the Battle for the Golden Boot. We understand the history of that game and what it means to our football team. Our preparation aligns with that.”

The Razorbacks will also be led by an interim head coach as Bobby Petrino leads the Hogs for his fifth game.

In honor of Veterans Day and the tradition of the Ole War Skule, we’re honored to welcome back former Tiger and veterans – Theo Williams (Air Force), Jim Rathmann (Army) and Luke Boyd (Marines) pic.twitter.com/A7LZTqpDob — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 14, 2025

It will also be Military Appreciation Weekend vs. Arkansas and the annual LSU Salutes game, honoring those who serve, and have served, the United States of America. Before the game, fans are encouraged to be in their seats as there will be a USMC Flyover F-18 Hornets during the National Anthem.

Fans are also encouraged to stay up-to-date on the latest traffic updates when heading to campus, which you can find linked here.