To the average fan, the center rarely stands out – until something goes wrong. A botched snap gets attention, but perfect protection that leads to a game-winning touchdown gets drowned out by the roar of the crowd and the Golden Band from Tigerland playing at full blast.

Still, Braelin Moore doesn’t need the spotlight. He understands that the game runs through him, even if the crowd never calls his name.

That quiet strength is what makes him invaluable.

A native of Bethlehem, Pa., Moore grew up in a family bonded together by sports. With his dad playing college football and his mom coaching women’s basketball, it’s safe to say that athletics were in his genes. Ultimately, his older brother, Kaden, blazed the trail as he was the first of his siblings to earn a scholarship to play football at Virginia Tech.

“When it was my turn, Virginia Tech extended that offer. There was no way I wasn’t going to go play with my brother,” Moore said. “The one season I played with him in high school was a blast, and it was a great opportunity for my family to come see us play together.”

Moore made his own name at Virginia Tech as a two-year starter on the offensive line, racking up 24 starts in three total seasons. In 2023, he split half of those games at left guard before switching to center in 2024. Just as important to him as his on-field performance, Moore earned Academic All-ACC honors.

With high regard for the level of talent in the ACC, Moore entered the transfer portal following the 2024 season, searching for a greater challenge.

Entering this season, LSU was tasked with replacing four of the five offensive line starters from the 2024 season. With one of the most talented receiving rooms in the country and an offense led by veteran quarterback Garrett Nussmier, it was imperative to acquire a true leader in Moore to rally a new-look offensive line.

He pledged his commitment to LSU.

“I knew at the next level I needed to play with a chip on my shoulder,” Moore said. “I’m not the biggest or the strongest center, but my athletic skills are something that really helps me.

“The culture here at LSU is championship-driven across all sports, and I want to help this team win a championship,” he added. “Ever since my first visit, my goal was to come in here and build relationships with these dudes and be ready to go to war with them.”

In their opening week thriller, LSU toppled #4-ranked Clemson in a 17-10 upset. Moore’s leadership and protection were pivotal – and the Southeastern Conference took notice, naming him SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

“It was very cool to get the award. I remember calling my pops and being very happy together,” Moore recalled. “It’s always nice to get recognized, but I’m a very team-first type of guy.”

To Moore, it was just another day at the office.

Protecting the quarterback is a thankless job, requiring instant adjustments, mid-play communication, and maintaining composure amidst the chaos of 100,000 roaring fans on a Saturday night in Death Valley. Every snap demands precision – 10 yards gained, then line up and do it all again.

The pressure wasn’t always second nature to Moore, but he learned to thrive under it.

“I kind of struggled with the pressure at first,” Moore admitted. “Here, they expect me to be a second quarterback on that field. It definitely took a couple of coach chewings, but I like the pressure of going out there knowing everyone is counting on me to get everyone on the same page.”

A representation of the famous words from tennis legend Billie Jean King, “pressure is a privilege.”

In the unforgiving world of sports, very little is promised. One thing that remains constant, however, is that adversity always arrives one way or another. Throughout a season of unexpected twists and turns, Moore remains a resolute leader by example and an encouraging voice to teammates.

“Everyone needs to take time, relax, see what’s going wrong, and find ways to attack [adversity] and get better,” Moore said, reassuringly. “We go to the film room, then to practice, and attack it by embedding in the mindset that these are game reps.”

A true testament to Moore’s leadership is his involvement in the community. While at Virginia Tech, he would use his free time to speak at the school where his sister teaches. He has carried on that tradition to Baton Rouge and regularly visits the local grade schools to show appreciation for the children.

“I’m just a football player, but to them it’s like I’m Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson,” he joked. “It’s so cool going there and helping impact their lives and giving them someone to look up to.”

How could anyone not get fired up for a leader like that?

Over the years, LSU has built a reputation for producing human highlight reels at skill positions who become household names upon making it to the NFL. But stars aren’t only found making toe-tapping touchdowns – they’re found in the trenches too.

Center Braelin Moore is a prime example that LSU excels in elevating talents to showcase already championship-caliber players and bringing recognition to the individuals who have the dirtiest jobs on the field.