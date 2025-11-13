Men’s Golf Announces Signing of Texas State Champion Austin Randall

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s golf program is signing Austin Randall, Head Coach Jake Amos announced on Thursday.

The second and final signee of the 2025 National Signing Day class, Randall reigns from Prosper, Texas, and was part of the Walnut Grove HS state champion team in 2025.

Randall is one of the most talented golfers in the Class of 2026 coming out of Texas and will look to reach his potential with the Tigers. This season he recorded a fourth-place finish at the AJGA NW Arkansas Junior with a 12-under 204.

“Austin Randall has tremendous upside with the potential to be great,” said Head Coach Jake Amos.

In 2024, Randall finished second at the TJGT Your Championship and third at the George Hannon Junior Invitational. He also recorded a fifth-place finish at the LJT Blue Bonnet Championship in 2024.

