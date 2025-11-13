LSU Women's Golf Adds Australian Star Raegan Denton

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golf coach Garrett Runion Thursday announced that the Athletics Department has received and approved the signing papers of Australian star golfer Raegan Denton.

Denton will join the Tigers roster ahead of the 2026-27 season and hails from Adelaide, Australia.

A rising star in South Australia, the right-handed golfer has been amongst the elite as she most recently represented the Australian National Team at the prestigious Espirito Santo Trophy in October.

Denton has had much success on the international circuit as she has earned five top finishes throughout her young career, including the Australian Girls’ Amateur and Rene Erichsen Salver earlier in 2025.

“I am extremely excited to announce the signing of Raegan Denton from Adelaide, Australia,” said Coach Runion. “She will be coming to Baton Rouge with a lot of worldly tournament golf experience on the biggest stage, most recently playing in Singapore for the World Amateur Team Championship as well as in Canada for the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship and the US Girls Championship, all in the last three months. She is a proven winner, having won multiple tournaments this year including the Australian Girls Amateur in April.

“She’s currently the No. 1 junior golfer in Australia and is ranked inside the top 100 on the WAGR. Raegan’s tough mindset with a determination and work ethic to keep improving her game stood out the most to me while recruiting her. We look forward to welcoming her on campus next fall and expect her to make an immediate impact for the Tigers.”

Denton as of Wednesday’s World Amateur Rankings is at her best rank to date at No. 85 and was listed at No. 7 by Golfweek on the list of top signees in the class of 2026.

Denton has earned 10 top-10 finishes while representing her country, including two top-three finishes at the South Australia Women’s Amateur Championship (2024, 2025).

She reigned atop the leaderboard at the Bonville Champions Trophy, Jack Newton International Junior Classic and the Queensland Amateur Championship in 2024.

The Australian also owns the Commonwealth Golf Club Course record and is a two-time recipient of the South Australia Women’s Order of Merit.

She made match play at the U.S. Girls Junior and has five wins and 19 top 10 finishes in the 104 weeks that is considered in her current WAGR ranking.

Denton joins Denmark’s Victoria Kristensen in the early signing period which began on Wednesday.