As the autumn breeze drifts across the fairways of the University Club of Baton Rouge, the 2025-26 campaign for the LSU Tigers men’s golf team is off to a great start. Coming off a strong fall season, the Tigers are poised for another run at the National Championship. This team is hungry for more and looks for another very successful season under head coach Jake Amos.

“I would say that our team is really deep from one to nine,” Amos said. “We have some guys stepping up, and pretty much everyone has got better than where they were last year. I credit that as the development of our guys from last year to this year.”

The Tigers return six players from last season’s lineup, anchored by a trio of standouts: freshman Dan Hayes, senior Matthew Dodd-Berry, and rising sophomore Árni Sveinsson. They’re joined by juniors Jay Mendell and Noah McWilliams, along with senior veteran Alfons Bondesson. Together, the 2025–26 roster features a dynamic blend of experience, depth, and emerging talent that positions LSU as one of the most balanced teams in the SEC.

Sveinsson has quickly become the centerpiece of the program, as he is currently ranked #9 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. He posted a 70.25 stroke average over 36 rounds last season, the third-best mark in school history, establishing himself as one of the nation’s top young golfers.

Amos believes Sveinsson is ready to take the next step both as a leader and a competitor.

“We think Arni had the best freshman year in the nation, so he’s got a lot to prove,” Amos said, emphasizing the sophomore’s drive to “elevate his game even further.”

Meanwhile, Mendell, Bondesson, and Dodd-Berry bring steadiness and confidence from their years of experience in collegiate play. Their consistency and composure provide a reliable foundation for the Tigers, ensuring the team won’t have to rely solely on one star performer. The veteran presence within this lineup brings maturity and accountability, qualities that help create a strong culture and anchor LSU’s pursuit of championship contention.

“Any individual can win. We know how talented we are, and it doesn’t matter what gets thrown at us, we’re just going to beat you,” Amos said. “We just have a really nice consistent balance of culture and expectation in the roster.”

The Tigers opened the preseason ranked No. 7 in the Golfweek national rankings and have since climbed to No. 2 in the NCAA standings, a testament to both their talent and their resilience. These rankings reflect not only respect for the foundation Amos and his players have built, but also the growing expectation that this team is ready to take the next step. For LSU, the goal is no longer simply to compete among the nation’s best, it’s to finish there.

On the recruiting front, the Tigers added two promising freshmen, Dan Hayes and Hudson Lawson, both expected to strengthen the lineup and add competitive depth. Their arrival injects fresh energy into an already experienced roster, ensuring that LSU combines youthful enthusiasm with veteran leadership, a formula built for sustained success.

As the season unfolds, several key storylines will shape LSU’s pursuit of national contention. At the forefront is Sveinsson’s continued development, as he looks to build upon one of the most impressive freshman seasons in program history and emerge as a legitimate contender for national honors.

Equally important will be the leadership and consistency provided by veterans like Dodd-Berry, Bondesson, and Mendell, whose experience offers stability when the pressure mounts. The Tigers’ ability to blend seasoned confidence with the spark of their newcomers could be the defining factor that propels them deep into postseason play.

Beyond individual performances, Amos has emphasized a culture of accountability and team-first mentality, values that have reshaped LSU into a unit focused on execution, discipline, and resilience. With a deep roster, renewed motivation, and the momentum of national recognition, the 2025–26 Tigers aim not only to rewrite last year’s ending but to cement their place among the nation’s elite.

“Just do your job. Everyone’s trying to win the event themselves,” Amos said. “And if everyone’s kind of preparing to win the event from one to five, then the team’s going to take care of itself.”

As the Tigers set their sights on the months ahead, the 2025–26 season feels like more than just another campaign, it’s an opportunity to redefine the standard for LSU golf. With one of the deepest and most talented rosters in recent program history, Jake Amos and his team are not merely chasing redemption but striving to establish a legacy built on consistency, belief, and championship ambition.