LSU Signs Elite Guard Lola Lampley

BATON ROUGE, La. – Coach Kim Mulkey and LSU women’s basketball announced Wednesday the signing of elite five-star guard Lola Lampley.

“There is an opportunity to learn from a legend (head coach Kim Mulkey) and a hall-of-famer (assistant coach Seimone Augustus) and also play for a competitive program that can compete for a national championship,” Lampley said. ​​”They’re going to get me to where I need to be. And the team they have — they’re like-minded, great teammates who are all wired to be pros and those are the people I want to learn from each day to get where I want to be.”

Lampley, a native of Indianapolis, Ind., enters her senior season at Lawrence Central High School. The 6-foot-2 wing has a long track record of success across USA Basketball, where she won gold medals at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2023 FIBA Americas U16 championship. Lampley has also competed on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball circuit. Already built like a college player, she averaged 12 points, a career-high 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals last season, and shot 38% from the field as a junior.

Lampley ranks in the top-30 of all major recruiting services including 247Sports (No. 15), On3 (No. 17), Prospects Nation (No. 17), and ESPN (No. 29).

Lampley’s length, anticipation and versatility make her one of the premier perimeter defenders in her class. She is extremely effective at operating in the face-up game with impressive fundamentals and strong instincts as a cutter and playmaker. Her adaptability fits the mold of recent LSU wings who thrive in Mulkey’s physical, defense-first system.

“Lola’s size and scoring ability makes her a tough matchup on both ends of the floor,” Mulkey said. “Her versatility and length allow her to impact the game in so many ways from creating shots to defending multiple positions. She also comes from a strong athletic family. Both parents were college athletes, and her siblings are standouts in their own sports. That athletic foundation shows every time she steps on the court.”

Lampley will join the LSU program for the 2026-27 season in her freshman year in Baton Rouge.