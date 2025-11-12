LSU Gymnastics Inks Three On 2025 National Signing Day

BATON ROUGE, La. – Head Coach Jay Clark and the LSU Gymnastics program announced the signing of three four-star gymnasts from the Class of 2026 on National Signing Day. This year’s signing class includes Annalisa Milton (Lee’s Summit, Mo.), Malea Milton (Lee’s Summit, Mo.), and Audree Valdenerro (Los Angeles, Calif.), all of whom bring elite-level experience, passion, and drive to Baton Rouge.

“We’re incredibly excited to officially welcome Annalisa, Malea, and Audree to the LSU Gymnastics family,” Clark said. “Each of them brings a unique skill set and personality that fits with the culture of our team. They all share the same love for competition and excellence that defines what it means to be a Tiger. Their enthusiasm for LSU and being a part of this team is infectious, and we look forward to each of them having a tremendous impact on our program.”

A senior elite from Gage Gymnastics, Annalisa Milton captured first place on floor at the 2022 U.S. Classic in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was the all-around champion at the 2022 American Classic in Katy, Texas. Most recently, she competed at the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in New Orleans, showcasing her consistency and poise among the nation’s top elite competitors. She will come to Baton Rouge with a 37.675 score in the all-around.

Milton said she chose LSU because of the family atmosphere and support she felt from the coaching staff and team from the moment she stepped on campus.

“The moment I stepped onto campus I was welcomed into a family of loving and supportive coaches and girls,” said Annalisa. “I felt at home and I knew it’s where God wanted me to end up. There is no other program quite like LSU.”

Malea Milton, also from Gage Gymnastics, joins her twin sister in signing with the Tigers. A powerful all-around competitor, she earned a second-place finish on floor in the 2024 American Classic and took first place on beam at the 2023 American Classic, both in Katy, Texas. She owns a career high of 38.100 in the all-around throughout her level 10 career.

“I chose LSU because the second I stepped on to campus, I knew it was home,” said Malea. “The culture, team environment, and amazing coaching staff is something I knew I wanted to be a part of. There is no other environment like it.”

Rounding out the class is Audree Valdenerro from Gymnastics Olympica USA in Los Angeles, who owns a 38.525 in the all-around. A 2024 Regional All-Around Champion and DP National Qualifier, Valdenerro is a highly respected athlete on the West Coast, and she will look to make an immediate impact in Baton Rouge.

“I chose LSU because of the endless support and energy from both the coaches and girls,” Valdenerro said. “I wholeheartedly felt at home and there truly is no place I’d rather be.”

The signing of Milton, Milton, and Valdenerro continues LSU’s tradition of attracting the nation’s best gymnasts to Baton Rouge. The Tigers enter the 2026 season as reigning SEC Champions champions the past two years and one of the premier programs in collegiate gymnastics, known for their passionate fan base, elite facilities, and team-first culture that has become the hallmark of Clark’s leadership.