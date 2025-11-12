BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2026 LSU baseball team will conduct intra-squad scrimmages this week at 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU’s fall baseball intra-squad scrimmages are open to the general public, and admission and parking are free.

Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

LSU, the reigning National Champion, opens the 2026 season on Friday, February 13, when the Tigers play host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.