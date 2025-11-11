No. 5 LSU Returns to PMAC For Matchup With Charlotte

BATON ROUGE, La. – Following a successful first week of play with three wins to begin the 2025-26 season, the fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT for a contest with the Charlotte 49ers.

The LSU-Charlotte game is available to watch on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell calling the action. Fans can also listen to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the call.

LSU is coming off three wins against Houston Christian, Southeastern Louisiana, and Georgia Southern. LSU eclipsed 100 points in each game and began a season with three-straight games scoring 100-plus points for the second time in program history. Individual game tickets for contests at the Maravich Center are available for purchase at LSUtix.net.

LSU and Charlotte will meet in women’s basketball for the first time when both teams square off in the Maravich Center on Wednesday.

Most recently versus Georgia Southern, LSU shot 46-of-87 (53%) from the field and 9-of-20 (45%) from behind the three-point arc. LSU’s 118 points was a season high. The Tigers scored 108 against Houston Christian and 115 versus Southeastern Louisiana.

LSU had 31 offensive rebounds, which tied for second-most in a single game in program history (32 on Dec. 21, 1993 vs. Jackson St.). LSU had a plus-22 margin in offensive rebounds (31) than its opponent (9), which is the largest margin in program history.

Senior Flau’jae Johnson, in her return to her home state, led the Tigers in scoring against the Eagles with 19 points. She finished with six assists, four rebounds, and a steal. LSU junior MiLaysia Fulwiley also accounted for 19 points with one assist and seven rebounds.

Sophomore Kate Koval, who transferred in from Notre Dame, collected her first double-double during her short stint in Baton Rouge so far. Koval had 12 points, 14 rebounds and two blocked shots.

In addition to Flau’jae, Fulwiley, and Koval, three other Tigers finished in double figures including ZaKiyah Johnson (17), Mikaylah Williams (15), and Grace Knox (13), contributing to the team’s season high in points.

The homecoming game for Johnson drew a Georgia Southern women’s basketball record crowd of 5,322 fans. Following the contest, Johnson and her teammates spent time with the fans at the Hill Convocation Center signing autographs and taking photos.

Charlotte is led by first-year head coach Tomekia Reed, who oversaw Jackson State’s last handful of NCAA Tournament appearances. In the 2022 national tournament, JSU traveled down to Baton Rouge to take on the No. 3 seed Tigers.