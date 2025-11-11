LSU Closes Regular Season at Georgia, Versus Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. – The final week of the regular season for the LSU volleyball team begins in Athens, Ga., with a match versus Georgia and concludes with a home match against Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU (12-12, 5-8 SEC) will challenge Georgia (15-8, 7-6 SEC) at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at Stegeman Coliseum. Danny Waugh and Ainsley Clifford will call the match on SEC Network. The Tigers will then host Auburn (16-8, 7-6 SEC) at 7 p.m. CT with Patrick Wright and Fran Flory calling the action on SEC Network+.

LSU looks to close the season strong, riding a two-match win streak entering the final week of the regular season. LSU averages 12.78 kills per set on a .219 hitting percentage and ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 2.22 blocks per set and a .218 opposing hitting percentage.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 4.86 kills per set and ranks No. 2 in the conference with 5.37 points per set, ranking No. 8 and No. 11 in the nation, respectively. Robinson leads the team with 2.66 digs per set and has totaled 57 blocks and 14 aces this season. Outside hitter Nia Washington averages 3.78 points per set behind 3.34 kills per set, a team-high 22 aces, and adds 27 blocks.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones leads LSU with 1.08 blocks per set and has a team-best .320 hitting percentage on 137 kills. Jones also has 12 aces on the season. Setter Lauren Brooker has gotten in a rhythm, where she has registered 40 or more assists in back-to-back matches, including a career-high 56 assists versus Ole Miss (No. 2) and 41 assists in three sets against South Carolina (Nov. 7). On the season, Brooker directs the offense with 6.14 assists per set (559 total) and has contributed 28 kills, 29 blocks, and 10 aces.

LSU leads Georgia in the all-time series, 40-30, and is 49-16 all-time against Auburn.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball.