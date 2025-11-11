LSU Closes Regular Season at Georgia, Versus Auburn

at Georgia
Georgia recently fell to Ole Miss in straight sets and is 2-3 over its last five matches, but 7-3 in its previous 10. The strength of this Bulldogs team is at the net, where they lead the SEC and rank No. 7 in the country with 2.92 blocks per set. UGA also averages 14.05 digs per set to hold opponents to a .192 hitting percentage, which is the third lowest in the SEC. Offensively, Georgia hits .245 on 12.39 kills per set.
Outside hitter Bianna Muoneke ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 4.53 points and 4.00 kills per set and has 41 blocks and 21 aces this season. Middle blockers Kendal Kemp and Tori Harper rank No. 3 and No. 7 in the SEC with 1.51 and 1.21 blocks per set, respectively. Setter Chloe Elarton paces the offense with 5.66 assists per set, and setter Kaiya Tyson averages 4.25 assists per set.
Although LSU holds a slight 17-15 advantage against Georgia when playing in Athens, the Tigers are looking to snap an overall six-match losing streak against the Bulldogs, including a three-match skid in matches played at Stegeman Coliseum.