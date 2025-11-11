LSU Gold
Volleyball

LSU Closes Regular Season at Georgia, Versus Auburn

LSU looks to finish the regular season strong, entering the final week on a two-match winning streak.

Live Stats Watch Match Notes Schedule +0
BATON ROUGE, La. – The final week of the regular season for the LSU volleyball team begins in Athens, Ga., with a match versus Georgia and concludes with a home match against Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU (12-12, 5-8 SEC) will challenge Georgia (15-8, 7-6 SEC) at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at Stegeman Coliseum. Danny Waugh and Ainsley Clifford will call the match on SEC Network. The Tigers will then host Auburn (16-8, 7-6 SEC) at 7 p.m. CT with Patrick Wright and Fran Flory calling the action on SEC Network+. 

LSU looks to close the season strong, riding a two-match win streak entering the final week of the regular season. LSU averages 12.78 kills per set on a .219 hitting percentage and ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 2.22 blocks per set and a .218 opposing hitting percentage.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 4.86 kills per set and ranks No. 2 in the conference with 5.37 points per set, ranking No. 8 and No. 11 in the nation, respectively.  Robinson leads the team with 2.66 digs per set and has totaled 57 blocks and 14 aces this season. Outside hitter Nia Washington averages 3.78 points per set behind 3.34 kills per set, a team-high 22 aces, and adds 27 blocks.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones leads LSU with 1.08 blocks per set and has a team-best .320 hitting percentage on 137 kills. Jones also has 12 aces on the season. Setter Lauren Brooker has gotten in a rhythm, where she has registered 40 or more assists in back-to-back matches, including a career-high 56 assists versus Ole Miss (No. 2) and 41 assists in three sets against South Carolina (Nov. 7). On the season, Brooker directs the offense with 6.14 assists per set (559 total) and has contributed 28 kills, 29 blocks, and 10 aces.

LSU leads Georgia in the all-time series, 40-30, and is 49-16 all-time against Auburn.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

at Georgia

Georgia recently fell to Ole Miss in straight sets and is 2-3 over its last five matches, but 7-3 in its previous 10. The strength of this Bulldogs team is at the net, where they lead the SEC and rank No. 7 in the country with 2.92 blocks per set. UGA also averages 14.05 digs per set to hold opponents to a .192 hitting percentage, which is the third lowest in the SEC. Offensively, Georgia hits .245 on 12.39 kills per set.

Outside hitter Bianna Muoneke ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 4.53 points and 4.00 kills per set and has 41 blocks and 21 aces this season. Middle blockers Kendal Kemp and Tori Harper rank No. 3 and No. 7 in the SEC with 1.51 and 1.21 blocks per set, respectively. Setter Chloe Elarton paces the offense with 5.66 assists per set, and setter Kaiya Tyson averages 4.25 assists per set.

Although LSU holds a slight 17-15 advantage against Georgia when playing in Athens, the Tigers are looking to snap an overall six-match losing streak against the Bulldogs, including a three-match skid in matches played at Stegeman Coliseum.

vs. Auburn

Auburn has lost two consecutive matches and will face No. 4 Texas before playing against LSU on Friday night. AU holds its opponents to a .193 hitting percentage (No. 4 in the SEC), behind 2.90 blocks (No. 2 in the SEC) and 14.14 digs per set (No. 5 in the SEC). Auburn also ranks in the top 10 of the conference with a .252 hitting percentage (No. 6) and 12.89 kills per set (No. 10).

AU has two players in the top 10 of the SEC in blocks per set. Middle blocker Kate Mansfield ranks second in the SEC and sixth in Division I volleyball with 1.52 blocks per set and adds 109 kills on a .343 hitting percentage. Middle blocker Grace Havlicek ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 1.19 blocks per set and has a .347 hitting percentage on 83 kills this season. Lauren Dreves is Auburn’s top arm with 3.80 kills per set, and libero Alexis DaCosta ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 3.88 digs per set.   

LSU is 27-5 against Auburn when the Battle of the Tigers takes place in Baton Rouge. Over the last nine matches in the series, LSU is 8-1 and has won six matches in a row at the PMAC dating back to 2014.   

