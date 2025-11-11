Cornerback Delane Named Bednarik Award Semifinalist

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior cornerback Mansoor Delane has been selected as a semifinalist for the 2025 Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Tuesday.

The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the collegiate defensive player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club. Past LSU winners include Patrick Peterson (2010) and Tyrann Mathieu (2011).

In his first season with the Tigers after transferring from Virginia Tech, Delane has been a standout on defense, leading the Tigers and ranking No. 4 in the SEC in passes defended with nine. He has an interception and eight pass breakups to his credit despite rarely having the ball thrown in his direction.

Through nine games, the LSU secondary leads the SEC in passes defended with 48, which includes 10 interceptions and 38 pass breakups. The Tigers rank No. 2 in the SEC in pass interceptions, trailing only Mississippi State (11).

The Tigers also rank No. 2 in the SEC in pass efficiency defense, allowing only a 58 percent completion rate and eight passing TDs, just one shy of the lowest total in the league.

Delane is also a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award which is presented to the top defensive back in college football.