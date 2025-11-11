Árni Sveinsson on 2025-26 Haskins Award Final Fall Watch List

Columbus, Ga. – LSU men’s golfer, Árni Sveinsson, was one of 25 athletes named to the 2025-26 Haskins Award Fina Fall Watch List on Tuesday morning.

The Fred Haskins Award is voted on by only college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media. Past winners of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel have captured 33 major championships and more than 400 professional tournaments around the world. Named in honor of Fred Haskins, the award is managed by the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top male golfer at the end of the season.

Sveinsson is closing a stellar fall season where he finished with an individual title at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational.

The Icelander finished 2024-25 second on the team in stroke average at 70.25 for 36 rounds, making him third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Algot Kleen (2024-25). During the fall season he has recorded a 68.67 average to help lead the Tigers to their No. 2 ranking in the national polls.

Sveinsson has earned two SEC Player of the Week honors in their three tournament wins as a team.

2025-2026 Final Fall Haskins Award Watch List

(Listed alphabetically):

Adam Bresnu, Texas Tech

Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine

Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma

Anthony de Schutter, Southern Illinois

Mesa Falleur, New Mexico

Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn

Connor Graham, Texas Tech

Max Herendeen, Illinois

Ben James, Virginia

William Jennings, Alabama

Bryan Kim, Duke

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Bryan Lee, Virginia

Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame

Gabriel Palacios, Utah

Aaron Pounds, Texas A&M

Thomas Schmidt, Arkansas State

Lance Simpson, Tennessee

Arni Sveinsson, LSU

Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss

Yixiang Wang, Memphis

Tim Wiedemeyer, Texas Tech

Connor Williams, Arizona State

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt

