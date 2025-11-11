Árni Sveinsson on 2025-26 Haskins Award Final Fall Watch List
Columbus, Ga. – LSU men’s golfer, Árni Sveinsson, was one of 25 athletes named to the 2025-26 Haskins Award Fina Fall Watch List on Tuesday morning.
The Fred Haskins Award is voted on by only college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media. Past winners of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel have captured 33 major championships and more than 400 professional tournaments around the world. Named in honor of Fred Haskins, the award is managed by the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top male golfer at the end of the season.
Sveinsson is closing a stellar fall season where he finished with an individual title at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational.
The Icelander finished 2024-25 second on the team in stroke average at 70.25 for 36 rounds, making him third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Algot Kleen (2024-25). During the fall season he has recorded a 68.67 average to help lead the Tigers to their No. 2 ranking in the national polls.
Sveinsson has earned two SEC Player of the Week honors in their three tournament wins as a team.
2025-2026 Final Fall Haskins Award Watch List
(Listed alphabetically):
Adam Bresnu, Texas Tech
Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine
Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma
Anthony de Schutter, Southern Illinois
Mesa Falleur, New Mexico
Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State
Josiah Gilbert, Auburn
Connor Graham, Texas Tech
Max Herendeen, Illinois
Ben James, Virginia
William Jennings, Alabama
Bryan Kim, Duke
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
Bryan Lee, Virginia
Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame
Gabriel Palacios, Utah
Aaron Pounds, Texas A&M
Thomas Schmidt, Arkansas State
Lance Simpson, Tennessee
Arni Sveinsson, LSU
Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss
Yixiang Wang, Memphis
Tim Wiedemeyer, Texas Tech
Connor Williams, Arizona State
Wells Williams, Vanderbilt
