LSU’s Ferguson, Ceballos, and Galligan Named to 2025 SEC All-Tournament Team

PENSACOLA, Fla. – LSU Soccer’s Jazmin Ferguson, Gabbi Ceballos, and Ava Galligan were each named to the 2025 SEC All-Tournament Team following Sunday’s championship match. The trio played key roles in leading the Tigers on a memorable tournament run that ended with a berth in the SEC Championship match for the first time since 2018.

Galligan was an attacking force throughout the tournament, recording two goals and one assist across LSU’s four matches. The junior forward was one of six players to lead the tournament in goals across all matches, finding the net in back-to-back wins over Auburn and Mississippi State. She finished the week with 13 shots, six on target, and 280 minutes.

Ceballos not only held down the midfield, but also made her impact in crucial moments, scoring the Tigers’ lone goal in the 1-1 draw against Vanderbilt in the championship match. The junior midfielder also tallied an assist in LSU’s opening-round win over Auburn, finishing the tournament with one goal and one assist while logging 345 minutes of action.

Ferguson anchored LSU’s back line, playing all 380 minutes across the four games and contributing both defensively and in transition. The senior center back tallied an assist in the Tigers’ first-round win against Auburn and helped limit opponents to just four goals over the entire tournament, including one shutout.

Together, Ferguson, Ceballos, and Galligan helped propel five-seed LSU (3-0-1 in the tournament) to victories over Auburn (12), Tennessee (4), and Mississippi State (8) before battling Vanderbilt (2) to a draw in the title match. Their leadership and consistent performances were central to LSU’s deep run in the tournament and recognized them among the SEC’s best.

