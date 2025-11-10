LSU Football Home Finale to Kickoff in Primetime

The SEC Office on Monday provided an update to the start times and networks that will televise its football games on Nov. 22.

Prior to the season, the SEC announced approximate start times for football games during the 2025 season as well as many television network designations. The Conference office issues weekly updates to provide exact start times and TV networks no later than six days prior to any game.

SEC Football Television Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025

11 a.m. CT – Missouri at Oklahoma, ABC or ESPN *

11 a.m. CT – Samford at Texas A&M, SEC Network+

11:45 a.m. CT – Charlotte at Georgia, SEC Network

1 p.m. CT – Eastern Illinois at Alabama, SEC Network+

1 p.m. CT – Mercer at Auburn, SEC Network+

2:30 p.m. CT – Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 *

3:15 p.m. CT – Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, SEC Network

6:45 p.m. CT – Western Kentucky at LSU, SEC Network

2:30 p.m., 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT – Arkansas at Texas, TBD *

2:30 p.m., 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Florida, TBD *

* Network determined after games of Nov. 15