Tiger Basketball Hosts New Orleans on Monday at Maravich Center

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team, off a record-filled performance on Wednesday in the season opener, now tries to keep momentum going against an opponent which already has a road win over a Division I opponent.

It will be the Tigers and the New Orleans Privateers Monday at just after 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net and beginning one hour prior to the contest at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center. LSU students are admitted free with ID.

LSU fans can receive a $5 ticket for the game at the PMAC ticket windows with a food drive donation.

The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Baton Rouge Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM) with the Voice of the Tigers, Chris Blair, joined by former LSU head coach and Hall of Famer John Brady. Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell will have the streaming video broadcast on SECN+.

The Tigers won their opener, 96-60, over Tarleton State, shooting a school record field goal percentage of 71.7 percent, making 33-of-46 in the game. LSU made 25-of-28 from inside the arc, a school record of 89.3 percent.

On the rebounding side, The Tigers allowed Tarleton State to grab just eight defensive rebounds which is also the lowest an LSU opponent has had on the defensive rebound side since the offensive/defensive rebounds split was instituted as an official stat in 1987.

LSU had six players score in double figures, led by Max Mackinnon with 19 points and five assists. Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., had 16 points and eight assists, with Marquel Sutton posting 13 points.

The Privateers took down TCU on Monday in Fort Worth, 78-74. Coleton Benson scored a team-high 22 points with four three-pointers, while Jakevion Buckley scored 13 points with nine assists.

New Orleans led 44-28 at halftime after shooting 55.9 perfect from the floor and the lead grew to as much as 21 with 7:24 to play before the Horned Frogs tried to rally in the final minutes.

The win was the Privateers first over a Power Four school since defeating Washington State in 2016.

UNO defeated Southern-New Orleans in an exhibition game on Saturday, 115-73.

Monday’s game is the first of two contests this week for the LSU men’s basketball team. The Tigers will host Florida International on Thursday night in the Maravich Center.