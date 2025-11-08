Football Falls at No. 4 Alabama, 20-9

TUSCALOOSA – LSU’s defensive unit stood tall all night long, but mistakes offensively were ultimately the difference as the Tigers fell to No. 4 Alabama on Saturday night, 20-9, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

With the loss, LSU falls to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the SEC. The Tigers return to action next Saturday against Arkansas for an 11:45 a.m. CT kick.

Game Recap

LSU won the coin toss and elected to defer. After Ty Simpson and the Alabama offense moved the ball passed midfield on the opening drive, the Tide elected to go for it on 4th-and-1, but was brought down short for a turnover on downs. West Weeks made the stop. The Tigers took over at their own 39.

On LSU’s opening possession, Nussmeier was to orchestrate a 10-play drive, spanning 48 yards, but placekicker Damian Ramos missed a 30-yard field goal to force the Tigers to come up empty. The drive took nearly six minutes off the clock.

It would not come back to bite LSU as Blake Baker and the defense continued to dial up pressure, forcing a quick, four-play drive, that culminated in a punt.

However, on 3rd-and-6, with LSU on offense at their own 11, Nussmeier’s pass to Bauer Sharp was caught and fumbled, forced by Nikhai Hill-Green, giving the Tide the ball back at the LSU 24. Thankfully for the Tigers, the turnover would only cost three points, as Baker’s unit forced another stop and a 45-yard field goal from Conor Talty. Alabama took a 3-0 lead with 1:23 to play in the first quarter.

The Tigers would finally cash in offensively with a nine-play, 55-yard drive, culminating in a 37-yard field goal by Ramos, which was right down the middle this time, to tie the game 3-3 with 12:27 to play in the first half. The drive was just under four minutes, highlighted by a 37-yard rush by freshman Harlem Berry, which brought the ball down to the Alabama 28.

Simpson and the Tide would respond quickly with a seven-play, 75-yard drive, taking just three minutes off the clock. The drive would culminate with four-yard TD rush by running back Daniel Hill to give Alabama the 10-3 lead with 9:24 to play in the half.

Threatening to add more points to their lead, Talty’s 26-yard field goal attempt was wide left, keeping the deficit at 10-3 with 2:28 to play in the half. The Tigers took over at their own 20. The missed attempt halted a nine-play drive spanning 51 yards.

Alabama added to their lead before the half as Simpson found Ryan Williams for a 13-yard touchdown pass, making it 17-3 with 22 seconds left. The Tide out-gained LSU 244-131 in total yards in the first half and Simpson threw for 210 yards through the air to Nussmeier’s 76.

Nussmeier and the LSU offense were able to push the ball deep into Alabama territory, but a false start, a timeout, and a 14-yard sack on Nuss forced a 44-yard field goal attempt from Ramos, which was good, cutting the deficit to 17-6 with 8:44 to go in the third quarter.

With 4:19 to play in the third, Michael Van Buren Jr. entered at quarterback for LSU.

Blake Baker and the defensive unit got a big turnover when they needed it most. On 2nd-and-9 from the Alabama 49, Simpson was sacked for a loss of nine yards and fumbled, forced and recovered by Harold Perkins Jr.

Van Buren and the Tigers’ offense took over at the Tide 38-yard line. On 3rd-and-13 from the Bama 26, Van Buren got the offense in business with a 19-yard pass to Barion Brown down to the 7. After a false start and a 10-yard sack, the Tide forced a 37-yard field goal attempt from Ramos, who knocked it down the middle to cut the deficit to 17-9 with 10:28 to play in the game.

Alabama added to its lead with 4:25 remaining after Talty connected on another field goal, this time from 44 yards out. It capped off a six-play drive, spanning 29 yards. The game would end with Alabama defeating LSU, 20-9.