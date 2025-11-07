Times of Interest

LSU at Alabama
November 8, 2025 * Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Bryant-Denny Stadium) * ABC

Friday, Nov. 7
3:10 p.m. – Team departs campus
3:50 p.m. – Team departs Baton Rouge
5:10 p.m. – Team arrives in Birmingham
5:50 p.m. – Team arrives at Marriott Birmingham

Saturday, Nov. 8
3:30 p.m. – LSU departs hotel for Bryant-Denny Stadium
4:30 p.m. – LSU arrives at Bryant-Denny Stadium
4:30 p.m. – Gates to Bryant-Denny Stadium open
4:45 p.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network Pregame Show starts
6:15 p.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Bryant-Denny Stadium
• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile Apps
6:35:05 p.m. – National Anthem
6:39 p.m. – LSU takes the field
6:41 p.m. – Alabama takes the field
6:42 p.m. – Coin toss at midfield
6:44 p.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Alabama on ABC

 