LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa on Saturday night behind interim head coach Frank Wilson to take on the Crimson Tide of Alabama in primetime.

Kickoff is set for 6:44 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. ESPN’s Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will be on the television broadcast, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will be on the radio call.

“Really pleased with the morale of our football team,” Wilson said on Monday. “Our team really came together during the bye week. It was a time of reflection to look at the things we had not done well, and correct those things. I think we did that.”

By any means necessary. Be All In. pic.twitter.com/TwUOxx2Jry — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 7, 2025

The Tigers last saw action on Oct. 25, falling to Texas A&M, 49-25, inside Death Valley. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier went 22-for-35 for 168 yards and a touchdown, while freshman tailback Harlem Berry continued to flash positive signs with 59 yards on the ground, averaging 6.6 yards per touch, with a score. Defensively, A.J. Haulcy and Harold Perkins both snagged picks.

Senior PK Damian Ramos set the school-record for points scored against Texas A&M, breaking the previous mark of 369 held by Colt David. Ramos’ set the record with his PAT in the fourth quarter, running his career points total to 370.

“I think we understand the challenges that are before us,” Wilson said. “I think our football team is eager to play in this game on Saturday against Alabama. We know what we’re up against. I think we’ll have an opportunity to play our best football. That is the attitude in the building and I think it resonates.”

Last week, senior CB Mansoor Delane was selected as a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award, given to the premier defensive back in the country. A transfer from Virginia Tech, Delane has started all eight games at cornerback with 33 tackles, an interception and eight passes defended (one INT, seven PBUs).

Tigers vs. Crimson Tide

Saturday Night on ABC pic.twitter.com/NsqkgBYJ1E — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 6, 2025

Alabama, winners of seven straight, also had an open date last week. Minus the Covid season, it’s the 16th consecutive year LSU faces Alabama in its first game of November – a streak that dates back to 2009. LSU last won in Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2019 when Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a 46-41 win over the Crimson Tide.

The Tide are led by junior quarterback Ty Simpson, who has thrown for 2,184 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Running back Jam Miller has recorded 308 yards on 80 carries with two scores, while Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams lead the receivers with 526 and 496 yards respectively. Defensively, linebacker Justin Jefferson leads the team with 47 tackles, while defensive back Bray Hubbard is second with 39 to accompany his three interceptions.

“When you look at them as a team, Ty Simpson is as good as they come,” Wilson said. “It’s an offense that goes as he goes. Quality receivers and guys that can make plays. There’s a tremendous complement in their football team. They run the ball efficiently.”

“But I like us,” Wilson added. “I like our football team. I think we have the potential to be a good football team and I think Saturday night will give us an opportunity to put all those things together to play what is still yet to be our best football, which is ahead of us.”