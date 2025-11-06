at South Carolina

South Carolina is 6-6 when playing at home this season. Overall, the Gamecocks have a .211 hitting percentage on the season, 12.66 kills per set, have 115 aces, and average 2.07 blocks and 13.30 digs per set.

The Gamecocks are led offensively by outside hitter Nia Hall, who registers 3.08 kills per set, and Alayna Johnson, who averages 2.79 kills per set and has a team-high 19 aces. Defensively, South Carolina is anchored by libero Victoria Harris, who averages 4.07 digs per set, ranking No. 3 in the SEC.

