BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team heads east to the Palmetto State to take on South Carolina at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 7, inside the Carolina Volleyball Center in Columbia, S.C. The match will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Both clubs come into the match with some momentum as LSU (11-12, 4-8 SEC) snapped its four-match losing streak against Ole Miss last weekend, while South Carolina (9-13, 3-9 SEC) knocked off then No. 25 Florida for its first SEC home victory of the season.

The Tigers lead the Gamecocks in the all-time series, 32-19, and have won seven of the last eight matches in the series, including the previous two matches played in South Carolina.

Entering the weekend, LSU averages 12.65 kills per set on a .218 hitting percentage and ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 2.21 blocks per set on 197 total blocks.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 4.81 kills per set and ranks No. 2 in the conference with 5.33 points per set. Robinson paces the team with 2.66 digs per set and has totaled 56 blocks and 14 aces this season. Outside hitter Nia Washington averages 3.82 points per set behind 3.36 kills per set, a team-high 22 aces, and adds 27 blocks.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones leads LSU with 1.07 blocks per set and has a team-best .318 hitting percentage on 132 kills. Jones also has 12 aces on the season. Setter Lauren Brooker, who is coming off a career-high 56 assists versus Ole Miss, directs the offense with 5.89 assists per set (518 total) and has contributed 27 kills, 27 blocks, and 10 aces.

