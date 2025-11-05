Softball Releases 2026 Non-Conference Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s 53-game 2026 softball schedule is complete with the release of its 29-game non-conference schedule announced Wednesday morning. The 2026 season begins with the Tiger Classic on February 5-8, 2026, featuring Illinois, Lamar, Nevada, and NC State at Tiger Park.

Including the Tiger Classic, LSU’s non-conference slate features four tournaments – three at Tiger Park – seven midweek contests, and a three-game series against Arizona on April 10-12, 2026. Overall, the Tigers will play 30 games against 14 teams that reached the 2025 NCAA Tournament, including four teams that advanced to the Women’s College World Series.

Current SEC package season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase non-conference games later this month, before they become available to the general public closer to the start of the season. For more information concerning the SEC package or tickets to non-conference games, visit www.LSUtix.net or call (225) 578-2184 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

After hosting the Tiger Classic on opening weekend, the Bayou Bengals will participate in the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla., where they will face Nebraska and Oklahoma State on February 12, 2026, Duke on February 13, 2026, UCF on Valentine’s Day, and UCLA on February 15, 2026. LSU will then welcome South Alabama to Tiger Park for a midweek matchup on February 17, before the Purple & Gold Challenge on Feb. 20-22, where LSU will face Howard, Michigan State (twice) and UL Lafayette.

LSU will play its first midweek contest on the road on February 24, 2026, when it takes on McNeese at Cowgirl Diamond in Lake Charles, La. It will then host the LSU Invitational from February 27 to 28, 2026, featuring games against Iowa, Memphis (twice) and Nicholls.

Before LSU’s SEC home opening weekend, the Tigers will have a midweek tilt against Nicholls on March 10, 2026, at Swanner Field in Thibodaux, La., and play their final non-conference game of the month at Tiger Park against Louisiana Tech on March 24, 2026.

After an SEC series at Missouri in the first week of April, LSU will step out of league play for five consecutive games that will comprised of a contests versus Central Arkansas (April 7, 2026) at Tiger Park, the three-game series against Arizona at Tiger Park on April 10-12, and a midweek matchup versus UL Lafayette at Lamson Park in Lafayette, La.

LSU’s final non-conference game will be against McNeese on April 28, 2026, at Tiger Park.

LSU’s SEC schedule will begin with a three-game series on the road against Tennessee at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The SEC Tournament will take place from May 5-9, 2026, in Lexington, Ky.

Dates and times for scheduled games may change once the SEC determines its television schedule.

