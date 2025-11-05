No. 5 LSU Hosts In-State Opponent Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. – After a one-day hiatus from the basketball court, the fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for an in-state battle against Southeastern Thursday night.

The LSU-Southeastern Louisiana game is available to watch on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell calling the action. Fans can also listen to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams bringing the fans the action.

LSU has two more games this week with SLU (Thursday) at home and Georgia Southern (Sunday) representing the Tigers first true road test. LSU defeated Houston Christian in the season opener by a score of 108-55. Individual game tickets for contests at the Maravich Center are available for purchase at LSUtix.net.

The Tigers will take on the Lions for the 48th time in series history with the Tigers holding a 36-11 advantage. The last time LSU and SLU met in women’s basketball was in Coach Kim Mulkey’s third season where LSU came away with the 73-50 victory on Nov. 17, 2023. LSU’s record when hosting the Lions at the PMAC is 23-4.

Freshman ZaKiyah Johnson led the Tigers against Houston Christian picking up her first double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. LSU was able to spread the ball around throughout the contest with three more Tigers scoring in double figures. Junior MiLaysia Fulwiley paced the offense with 21 points, while Mikaylah Williams had 14, Flau’jae Johnson had 12, and freshman Grace Knox had 10.

LSU shot 42-of-79 (53.2%) from the floor, as opposed to Houston Christian’s 19-of-50 (38.5%). LSU was a solid 17-of-23 (73.9%) from the free throw line and nearly 7-of-13 (53.8%) from three-point range, as they would go into the half with a 26-point lead, 53-27.

The Tigers tallied 23 steals in the contest, while forcing 33 turnovers overall. Fulwiley collected seven steals alone, marking the 22nd time an LSU player has recorded at least seven steals in a single game.

SLU will be hitting the road for the first time against LSU after opening the season with a 105-49 victory over Centenary in its first contest under head coach Jeff Dow. The Lady Lions shot 50.7 percent (34-for-67) from the floor in their win over Centenary on the way to topping 100 points in a game for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign.