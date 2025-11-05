LSU Defeats Tarleton State, 96-60, in Season Opener

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger basketball team posted its third 70 percent field goal shooting game in school history Wednesday night in a 96-60 win over Tarleton State to open the 2025-26 season at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game marked Coach Matt McMahon’s 200th career victory.

Congrats on 200 Coach! pic.twitter.com/tPoSFkXquD — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) November 6, 2025

LSU finished the game at 70.2 percent (33-of-47), the second best in the 55 years of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for men’s basketball and the third best in school history after a 71.4 percent effort versus Clemson on a neutral court on Dec. 20, 1969 and the current best in the PMAC of 70.3 percent against Centenary on Jan. 15, 2003.

LSU could have set the PMAC record if a three-pointer wasn’t disallowed on an offensive foul in the final 40 seconds of the game.

LSU would make 16-of-21 field goal attempts in the opening half and for the game also made 8-of-18 three-point field goals (44.4 percent) and 22-of-29 from the free throw line (75.9 percent).

The Tigers had six players in double figures and 10 of the 13 players that played, scored.

Max Mackinnon, the transfer from Portland, led LSU with 19 points which included four treys, and five assists. UNLV transfer point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., had 16 points and eight assists, while Marquel Sutton scored 13, Mike Nwoko and Jalen Reed 11 each and Robert Miller III 10.

LSU had 21 assists on 33 made buckets (63 percent) with seven players registering assists.

The Tigers trailed for just 54 seconds of the game with LSU taking the lead for good at 6-5 on a Mackinnon three-pointer at the 18:02 mark. LSU would lead 47-31 at the half and added another 49 points to the score in the second 20 minutes.

Tarleton State was led by Kade Douglas off the bench, who hit four treys in scoring 19 points, while Freddy Hicks added 12 and Matyas Vrabel and AJ Dent Jr., each added 10 points.

The Texans shot 32.3 percent from the floor (20-of-62), including seven treys and 13-of-18 from the free throw line.

LSU out rebounded Tarleton State, 39-21. The Texans had 12 offensive rebounds, but just nine defensive boards. The nine defensive rebounds by Tarleton State matches the lowest an LSU team has held an opponent since offensive and defensive rebounds became an official NCAA category in the 1986-87 season. Florida grabbed only nine defensive boards against LSU on Jan. 27, 1990.

LSU had half of its points in the paint and had 17 fast break/transition points for the night. LSU also had six blocks, led by the three of Mike Nwoko.

The Tigers are back in action on Monday night against the UNO Privateers at 7 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. UNO, which has another game prior to coming to Baton Rouge, took down TCU in Fort Worth in their season opener this past Monday.

Tickets for the game are available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office or online at LSUTix.net.