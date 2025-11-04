Tiger Basketball Team Opens Season Wednesday at Maravich Center

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers open the 2025-26 men’s basketball season Wednesday night against the Tarleton State Texans at 7 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net and at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center beginning at 6 p.m. on game night. LSU Students are admitted free with a valid student ID.

Also it is the first of the Beat The Buzzer nights on Wednesday home games with 50 percent off select food, drinks and beer from the gate’s opening at tipoff until 10 minutes prior to the start of the game.

The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Flagship Guaranty Media station Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) with the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair and former LSU head coach and LSU Hall of Famer John Brady on the call. The game will also be streamed on SEC Network+ with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell back together for another season of November and December home games.

“We want to invite everyone out starting on Wednesday,” said Coach Matt McMahon. “We have five home games in 17 days to start the season. We want to have a great atmosphere here in the PMAC. You are going to love our team. These are selfless, high character people. Proven winners. They’ve really done a great job of working this summer and fall. They take great pride in representing LSU and we can’t wait to see you at the PMAC.”

The Tigers are coming off a very good exhibition win at UCF on Oct. 26, 75-68, as the Tigers scored 46 second half points to rally from a seven-point halftime deficit to get the win. LSU’s offense clicked into gear with just five second half turnovers, including just one in the first 12 minutes of the final 20 minutes.

In the scrimmage, point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., showed his abilities with 16 points, nine assists and just two turnovers in 31 minutes of play to lead the Tigers, while Mike Nwoko added 15 and Marquel Sutton posted a double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Thomas transferred in after two seasons at UNLV, Nwoko after playing a season each at Miami and Mississippi State and Sutton played three years at Omaha.

Jalen Reed saw his first action in a basketball contest since his ACL injury on Dec. 3, 2024 and played 19 minutes with six points and four rebounds. He is still working his way back from that injury and will probably be available for similar minutes in the opener.

“Number one, I think the rule change is terrific for college basketball,” said Coach McMahon. ‘I thought getting to go on the road for our players was really important. Get into the routine on how we prepare on the road, team meetings, all those small details that are really important.

“I thought from an individual standpoint, phenomenal performance from (DJ) Thomas, running the point. You look at Mike, I think you saw a skill level, not only the lobs that he caught from DJ, but several really nice jump hooks there in the post. Then Marquel shooting the ball well from 3 and 10 defensive rebounds in 29 minutes is hard to do. I thought he was fantastic.

“As you would expect in an exhibition game like that, there are a lot of things we want to clean up and improve,” Coach McMahon said in getting into the game flow. The 15 turnovers, 10 in the first half, was hard to watch and we have to improve that. Our transition defense and three-point defense were much improved in the second half, which game us an opportunity to win the game.”

In its opening game, SMU broke open the game in the second half to win, 96-76, over Tarleton State Monday in Dallas. After shooting 48 percent (12-25) in the first half, the Texans posted just 8-of-26 field goals (30.8%) in the second half to finish at 20-of-51 for the game (39.2%).

Dior Johnson made 6-of-12 field goals, including three treys and 8-of-8 at the free throw line to lead Tarleton State with 23 points in 23 minutes off the bench. Freddy Hicks added 15 points, with 13 of those coming on 15 free throw attempts. Both DJ Dormu and Chris Mpaka added 10 points each.

Tarleton made 29-of-35 free throws in the game, including 20-of-23 in the second half.

The Texans are coached by former UTEP, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Texas Tech head coach Billy Gillispie, who is in his sixth season at Tarleton State.

After Wednesday’s game, the Tigers will host UNO on Monday at the Maravich Center.