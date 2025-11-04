LSU Soccer Cracks National Rankings for First Time Since 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Soccer program has returned to the national rankings for the first time in four seasons. The Tigers entered this week’s polls ranked No. 23 by Top Drawer Soccer and No. 25 by United Soccer Coaches, marking their first appearance in the national rankings since September 2021.

The rankings mark LSU’s first appearance in the TopDrawerSoccer poll since 2018 and its first United Soccer Coaches top-25 ranking since 2021. The last time LSU appeared in the national polls, they were ranked No. 18 by Top Drawer Soccer and No. 24 by United Soccer Coaches.

The recognition comes fresh off an SEC Tournament win over Auburn on November 2 that extended the program’s unbeaten streak to eight consecutive matches, the longest in program history. LSU has not lost a match since September 21 against Tennessee.

Throughout the 2025 season, the Tigers have earned multiple results against nationally respected opponents and have positioned themselves amongst the top of the Southeastern Conference (SEC). LSU earned their highest finish in the SEC under Head Coach Sian Hudson this year (fifth), while also tallying their highest finish since 2013 when the conference moved to overall standings.

LSU’s return to the rankings signals continued momentum under Hudson’s leadership in her sixth season at the helm as the Tigers look to build on their recent success and make a statement throughout the remainder of the season.

The squad finished the regular season with an overall record of 10-5-3, a 5-2-3 mark in SEC play and 6-1-1 home record in 2025. The Tigers are led by junior forward Ava Galligan, who owns nine goals on the season, while senior Ida Hermannsdottir and freshman Sariyah Bailey both have six goals and five assists each.

Galligan, Hermannsdottir and Bailey are just three Tigers that have contributed to the most goals LSU has scored in SEC play since 2011 (20). LSU has seen 13 different goal scorers across a total of 40 goals scored this season.

The Tigers also steadily placed amongst the top-10 teams during conference play this year. They entered the SEC Tournament ranked second in goals (20), second in points (57), third in assists (17), fifth in saves (38) and sixth in shots (125).

This year marks LSU’s 21st overall appearance in the SEC Tournament in program history. LSU is 12-13-9 all-time when competing in the tournament, while the program owns one championship title in 2018.

LSU will continue their journey as the fifth-seed in the 2025 SEC Tournament on Tuesday evening as they are set to face four-seed Tennessee at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

