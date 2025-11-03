LSU Gold
Football

LSU Football vs. Arkansas to Air on SEC Network

by Michael Bonnette
Schedule +0
LSU Football vs. Arkansas to Air on SEC Network

The SEC Office on Monday provided an update to the start times and networks that will televise its football games on Nov. 15.

Prior to the season, the SEC announced approximate start times for football games during the 2025 season as well as many television network designations. The Conference office issues weekly updates to provide exact start times and TV networks no later than six days prior to any game.

SEC Football Television Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
11 a.m. CT – South Carolina at Texas A&M, ABC or ESPN *
11:45 a.m. CT – Arkansas at LSU, SEC Network
12:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee Tech at Kentucky, SEC Network+
2:30 p.m. CT – Oklahoma at Alabama, ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – New Mexico St. at Tennessee, SEC Network
6 p.m. CT – Florida at Ole Miss, ESPN
6:30 p.m. CT – Texas at Georgia, ABC
6:45 p.m. CT – Mississippi St. at Missouri, SEC Network

* Network determined after games of Nov. 8

