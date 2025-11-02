BILOXI, Miss. – LSU defeated Samford, 20-14, in a 21-inning baseball exhibition scrimmage Sunday at Keesler Federal Park, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers’ Double-A affiliate, the Biloxi Shuckers.

The scrimmage consisted of three seven-inning games, and the Tigers outscored Samford, 6-3, in the first game, 10-7 in the second game, and the third game ended in a 4-4 tie.

LSU will play its second exhibition scrimmage of the fall at 1 p.m. CT next Sunday, November 9, when the Tigers travel to Hammond, La., to face Southeastern Louisiana at Alumni Field.

The Tigers’ offense on Sunday was highlighted by a display of power from senior infielder Brayden Simpson, who blasted two home runs against Samford.

Simpson, a native of Moseley, Va., is a transfer from High Point, where he hit .389 (91-for-234) last season with 24 doubles, 22 homers, 78 RBI, 75 runs and 14 stolen bases.

True freshman infielder Mason Braun launched a grand slam on Sunday, and junior outfielder Jake Brown belted a two-run homer to boost the Tigers’ effort at the plate.

Braun, a product of South Bend, Ind., was rated the No. 1 high school first baseman in the country last season by Perfect Game. The left-handed power hitter unloaded a 430-foot homer at the 2025 MLB Draft Combine.

Brown, a native of Sulphur, La., returns for his third season at LSU after playing an integral role in the Tigers’ drive to the 2025 College World Series title.

Brown batted a team-high .385 (5-for-13) in the CWS with four RBI and two runs scored, and he hit .324 (11-for-34) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games with one double, one homer, nine RBI and six runs.

True freshman catcher Omar Serna Jr. also contributed a two-homer for LSU on Sunday. Serna Jr., a product of Houston, Texas, was rated No. 15 on the 2026 Prep Baseball Report list of the Top 100 College Freshmen, and he was ranked as the nation’s No. 4 high school catcher by Perfect Game.

LSU opens the 2026 season on Friday, February 13, when the Tigers play host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU Hitters Stats on Sunday vs. Samford

Jake Brown 3-6, HR, 3 RBI

Cade Arrambide 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Brayden Simpson 2-5, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Mason Braun 2-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Ethan Clauss 2-4, 2B, RBI, BB

Tanner Reaves 2-3

LSU Pitchers Stats on Sunday vs. Samford

Cooper Williams 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K

Cooper Moore 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 Ks

Santiago Garcia 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 Ks

Casan Evans 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 Ks

Deven Sheerin 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 Ks

Marcos Paz 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 Ks