LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Track & Field

Track & Field Signs Five Time Barbados National Champion Adeyah Brewster

+0
Track & Field Signs Five Time Barbados National Champion Adeyah Brewster

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program is signing Minnesota State Mankato’s Adeyah Brewster, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Friday.

A five-time national champion for her home nation Barbados, Brewster will arrive in Baton Rouge this coming January with an overflowing amount of experience.

In two seasons with Mankato, Brewster collected two NCAA titles in the 60-meter hurdles and long jump during the 2025 indoor season. In total, she collected 10 All-American honors and five podium finishes.

Prior to her time with Mankato the Barbadian completed two seasons at the NJCAA level with Iowa Central. In those two seasons she was a 12-time All-American selection that finished on the podium two times.

Brewster holds impressive personal-best times across a few events, including 8.11 seconds in the 60h, 13.17 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, and 6.33 meters (20-9.25) in the long jump.

Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Related Stories

Eight Former Tigers Set to Compete at the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships

Eight Former Tigers Set to Compete at the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships

Boo Schexnayder To Be Inducted Into USTFCCCA Coaches Hall Of Fame

Boo Schexnayder To Be Inducted Into USTFCCCA Coaches Hall Of Fame

LSU T&F and XC to Graduate Four at Summer Graduations

LSU T&F and XC to Graduate Four at Summer Graduations