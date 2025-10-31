Kate Koval Named to Lisa Leslie Award Preseason Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s Kate Koval was named to the Lisa Leslie Award Preseason Watchlist Friday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as one of the Top 20 centers across the country in women’s basketball.

The Lisa Leslie Award, now in its ninth year, recognizes the top centers in Division I women’s college basketball. It is named after the three-time All-American, 1994 National Player of the Year, and Class of 2015 Hall of Famer.

Across its first eight awardees, no LSU player has received the Lisa Leslie Award.

Koval is a 6-5 forward that possesses the skill, physicality, and passion to make an immediate impact on the Tigers’ program. She enters her first season at LSU and second season in collegiate women’s basketball after playing her freshman season at Notre Dame. Koval has played in 32 games and started in 10 and through one season, she averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game.

Koval, a product of Kyiv, Ukraine, had an impressive 1.7 blocks per game in her opening campaign in women’s college basketball. Her blocks per game ranked fifth among freshmen in Notre Dame history, and she finished her freshman year with a total of 55 blocks, the fourth most by a Fighting Irish freshman. Koval’s standout defensive performances included a 4-block game against Stephen F. Austin in the NCAA Tournament, making her the only Notre Dame freshman in the last 25 years to record that many blocks in a NCAA Tournament game.

In the Tigers’ first exhibition contest against Mississippi College, Koval accounted for 14 points and 10 rebounds. Koval was one of two Tigers to record a double-double against the Choctaws. In the final exhibition game versus Langston, Koval put together another double-double performance with 12 points and 11 boards.

LSU returns to action on Tuesday, Nov. 4, welcoming Houston Christian to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the Tigers’ regular-season opener.

Fans can support their favorite player by participating in fan voting starting today, Friday, October 31. In early February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2026 Lisa Leslie Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in early March, to just five. Later in March, the five finalists will be presented to Leslie and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected. The Selection Committees for the Lisa Leslie Award are composed of top women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2026 Leslie Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s and Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy and Nancy Lieberman Awards (Point Guard), Jerry West and Ann Meyers Drysdale Awards (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving and Cheryl Miller Awards (Small Forward), and the Karl Malone and Katrina McClain Awards (Power Forward).

MiLaysia Fulwiley was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Preseason Watchlist on Monday, and Flau’jae Johnson received recognition on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Preseason Watchlist on Tuesday. Mikaylah Williams was selected to the Cheryl Miller Award Preseason Watchlist on Wednesday. Senior Amiya Joyner received recognition on Thursday as she was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watchlist.