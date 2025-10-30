LSU Set for Weekend Battle Against The Sip

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will play its final Friday/Sunday weekend at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center this season, hosting Mississippi State and Ole Miss on SEC Network+.

LSU (10-11, 3-7 SEC) will take on Mississippi State (14-6, 4-6 SEC) at 7 p.m. CT on Halloween and then open the month of November against Ole Miss (10-11, 2-8 SEC) at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 2. SEC Network+ will stream both matches with Garrett Walvoord and Fran Flory on the call. Sunday’s match against Ole Miss will serve as senior day, where the team will honor pin hitters Ana Tevdoradze and Nia Washington.

The Tigers are looking to snap a three-match losing streak. LSU averages 12.58 kills per set on a .214 hitting percentage and ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 2.28 blocks per set on 182 total blocks.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 4.79 kills per set, 427.0 points and 383 total kills, all marks that rank in the top 10 in the nation. Outside hitter Nia Washington averages 3.76 points per set behind 3.24 kills per set, a team-high 22 aces, and adds 26 blocks. Washington is coming off a season-high 18 kills against No. 2 Texas (Oct. 26).

Middle blocker Jessica Jones leads the team with 1.08 blocks per set and has a team-best .318 hitting percentage on 120 kills. Jones also has 10 aces on the season. Setter Lauren Brooker leads the offense with 5.62 assists per set (444 total) and has contributed 24 kills, 26 blocks, and nine aces.

LSU leads both Mississippi State and Ole Miss in the all-time series at 67-13 and 59-24, respectively.

