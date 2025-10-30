LSU Gold
Volleyball

LSU Set for Weekend Battle Against The Sip

LSU welcomes Mississippi State and Ole Miss to the Maravich Center.

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will play its final Friday/Sunday weekend at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center this season, hosting Mississippi State and Ole Miss on SEC Network+.

LSU (10-11, 3-7 SEC) will take on Mississippi State (14-6, 4-6 SEC) at 7 p.m. CT on Halloween and then open the month of November against Ole Miss (10-11, 2-8 SEC) at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 2. SEC Network+ will stream both matches with Garrett Walvoord and Fran Flory on the call. Sunday’s match against Ole Miss will serve as senior day, where the team will honor pin hitters Ana Tevdoradze and Nia Washington.

The Tigers are looking to snap a three-match losing streak. LSU averages 12.58 kills per set on a .214 hitting percentage and ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 2.28 blocks per set on 182 total blocks.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 4.79 kills per set, 427.0 points and 383 total kills, all marks that rank in the top 10 in the nation. Outside hitter Nia Washington averages 3.76 points per set behind 3.24 kills per set, a team-high 22 aces, and adds 26 blocks. Washington is coming off a season-high 18 kills against No. 2 Texas (Oct. 26).

Middle blocker Jessica Jones leads the team with 1.08 blocks per set and has a team-best .318 hitting percentage on 120 kills. Jones also has 10 aces on the season. Setter Lauren Brooker leads the offense with 5.62 assists per set (444 total) and has contributed 24 kills, 26 blocks, and nine aces.

LSU leads both Mississippi State and Ole Miss in the all-time series at 67-13 and 59-24, respectively.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

vs. Mississippi State

Mississippi State is also nursing a three-match losing streak after dropping two four-set matches versus No. 3 Kentucky and No. 16 Tennessee. The Bulldogs have a strong defense, ranking No. 5 in the SEC with 2.54 blocks per set and No. 8 with 14.19 digs per set, which helps them hold their opponents to a .190 hitting percentage (No. 7 in the SEC). MSU offensively ranks No. 6 in the conference with 13.39 kills per set and No. 7 with a .252 hitting percentage.

MSU has many standout players in the conference rankings. Outside hitter Lindsey Mangelson leads the Bulldogs with 5.05 points and 4.40 kills per set, which rank No. 4 and No. 5 in the SEC, respectively. Mangelson also ranks No. 9 in the league with 0.33 aces per set (22 total). Setter Cayley Hanson sits No. 2 in the SEC with 10.74 assists per set and No. 5 with 0.36 aces per set (25 total). Middle blockers Noella Obi (No. 4 in SEC) and Gha’Naye Whitfield-Moss (No. 8 in SEC) average 1.32 and 1.23 blocks per set, respectively. Finally, libero McKenna Yates ranks NO. 5 in the conference with 4.04 digs per set.

LSU boasts a 30-5 record against Mississippi State when the teams play in Baton Rouge. The Tigers have won three of the last five matches in the series, and 18 of 19 when playing in the Maravich Center dating back to 2005.

vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss fell in its two matches against Texas and Texas A&M last weekend, and will host Alabama in Oxford, Miss., before making the trip to Baton Rouge. The Rebels average 12.68 kills per set on a .214 hitting percentage and rank No. 4 in the SEC with 1.58 assists per set. Defensively, Ole Miss averages 2.10 blocks and 13.19 digs per set and has held its opponents to a .219 clip.   

Outside hitter Gabi Placide is the SEC leader with 5.36 points per set, including 4.64 kills per set (No. 3 in SEC), 0.33 aces per set (No. 7 in SEC, 26 total aces), and adds 56 total blocks. Outside hitter Shayla Meyer ranks fourth in the league with 0.37 aces per set and a team-high 29 aces, while also landing 197 kills this season. Middle blocker Keirstyn Carlton controls the net ranking No. 5 in the SEC with a .384 hitting percentage and pacing the club with 1.09 blocks per set (72 total). Setter Mokihana Tufono sits at No. 3 in the conference, handing out 10.28 assists per set, and libero Cammy Niesen ranks No. 2 with 4.27 digs per set.  

Although LSU is on a three-match losing streak in the series with Ole Miss, the Tigers are 28-9 when playing the Rebels in Baton Rouge. Over the last 10 matches, LSU and Ole Miss have played six five-setters.

