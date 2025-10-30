LSU Set for Weekend Battle Against The Sip

vs. Mississippi State
Mississippi State is also nursing a three-match losing streak after dropping two four-set matches versus No. 3 Kentucky and No. 16 Tennessee. The Bulldogs have a strong defense, ranking No. 5 in the SEC with 2.54 blocks per set and No. 8 with 14.19 digs per set, which helps them hold their opponents to a .190 hitting percentage (No. 7 in the SEC). MSU offensively ranks No. 6 in the conference with 13.39 kills per set and No. 7 with a .252 hitting percentage.
MSU has many standout players in the conference rankings. Outside hitter Lindsey Mangelson leads the Bulldogs with 5.05 points and 4.40 kills per set, which rank No. 4 and No. 5 in the SEC, respectively. Mangelson also ranks No. 9 in the league with 0.33 aces per set (22 total). Setter Cayley Hanson sits No. 2 in the SEC with 10.74 assists per set and No. 5 with 0.36 aces per set (25 total). Middle blockers Noella Obi (No. 4 in SEC) and Gha’Naye Whitfield-Moss (No. 8 in SEC) average 1.32 and 1.23 blocks per set, respectively. Finally, libero McKenna Yates ranks NO. 5 in the conference with 4.04 digs per set.
LSU boasts a 30-5 record against Mississippi State when the teams play in Baton Rouge. The Tigers have won three of the last five matches in the series, and 18 of 19 when playing in the Maravich Center dating back to 2005.