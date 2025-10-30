Five Soccer Tigers Earn 2025 All-SEC Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – Five members of the LSU Soccer team were recognized by the Southeastern Conference on Thursday as the league announced its 2025 All-SEC postseason awards. Forward Ava Galligan, midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir, defender Sydney Cheesman, defender Jazmin Ferguson, and forward Sariyah Bailey all earned conference honors following standout seasons for the Tigers thus far.

Galligan was named First Team All-SEC, Hermannsdottir and Cheesman were selected to the Second Team, while Ferguson and Bailey each landed on the Third Team. Bailey was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, marking one of only three freshmen league-wide to appear on multiple lists.

This year’s honor marked the first in their career for Galligan, Ferguson and Bailey, while it was the second award for Cheesman in her career and third for Hermannsdottir. All voting was conducted by the league’s 16 coaches.

A junior from Ashburn, Virginia, Galligan leads the Tigers with eight goals and 19 total points in 18 appearances this season, including a team-high five game-winning goals. The forward has been vital for the LSU offense all year, recording braces in wins over Florida and FGCU. She currently ranks among the league’s top scorers with a .195 shot percentage and 41 total shot attempts, with 19 of those being on goal.

Her first career placement on the All-SEC First Team comes after earning the final SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor of the regular season on Monday.

Hermannsdottir, a consistent force in the midfield, earned Second Team honors after totaling six goals and five assists across 18 starts. The Iceland native converted three of four penalty kicks on the season and logged a .625 shots-on-goal percentage, ranking second on the team in both goals and total points (17). She currently sits in the top-10 all-time in LSU Soccer history with the most career goals (25).

This year’s All-SEC honors marks the third for Hermannsdottir in her career. She earned All-SEC Third Team honors in 2024 and All-SEC Freshman Team honors in 2022.

It is the second All-SEC honor for Cheesman this year, a senior defender from Lafayette, Colorado. Cheesman is one of the anchors of the back line, starting in 16 of 18 games in 2025. The LSU defense allowed just 1.06 goals per game and helped record five shutouts in 18 matches thanks to the efforts of Cheesman, while also tallying one goal and two assists this year. Her one goal came in a massive strike from distance in the Tigers’ road win at Auburn.

Ferguson serves as another vital piece to the LSU back line, as her and Cheesman make up the Tigers centre back duo over the last two years. The senior captain from Conyers, Georgia, has started in all 18 matches and recorded a team-high 1,588 minutes. Ferguson has contributed on both ends of the field this year, tallying two goals and two assists, highlighted by a goal in the squad’s 4-1 win over Texas A&M on October 10.

Bailey has made an immediate impact in her debut season in Baton Rouge, earning Third Team All-SEC and All-Freshman honors in her first year. The forward is currently tied for second on the team with six goals and six assists for 18 points, registering multi-goal performances against Texas A&M and contributing in eight different scoring matches.

Ferguson and Hermanndottir are two of only four players to start in every match this season.

This year’s All-SEC group of Tigers helped lead LSU to fifth place finish in the SEC, their highest finish under Head Coach Sian Hudson and highest in program history since 2013.

LSU concluded the regular season with a 10-5-3 overall record and a 5-2-3 mark in SEC play. The Tigers remain unbeaten in their last seven straight matches, earning their longest unbeaten streak in program history.

Together, Galligan, Hermannsdottir, Cheesman, Ferguson and Bailey have scored 23 of the Tigers 37 goals this year, helping lead their team to the most goals scored in SEC play since 2011.

LSU is set to begin postseason play this weekend in the upcoming 2025 SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Florida. The Tigers will face Auburn in the first round at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 1 on SEC Network.





2025 SEC Postseason Soccer Awards



First Team All-SEC

Forward: Katie Shea Collins, South Carolina

Forward: Ava Galligan, LSU

Forward: Gianna Paul, Alabama

Forward: Sydney Watts, Vanderbilt

Midfielder: Kennedy Ball, Arkansas

Midfielder: Summer Denigan, Georgia

Midfielder: Courtney Jones, Vanderbilt

Midfielder: Ally Perry, Mississippi State

Defender: Ally Brown, Tennessee

Defender: Hayden Colson, Auburn

Defender: Gracie Falla, South Carolina

Defender: Hannah McLaughlin, Vanderbilt

Goalkeeper: Sara Wojdelko, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC



Forward: Bella Field, Arkansas

Forward: Ida Hermannsdottir, LSU

Forward: Ava McDonald, Texas

Forward: Vailana Tu’ua, Arkansas

Midfielder: Mac Midgley, Tennessee

Midfielder: Nadia Ramadan, Alabama

Midfielder: Kiera Staude, Georgia

Midfielder: Amalia Villarreal, Texas

Defender: Sydney Cheesman, LSU

Defender: Cate Hardin, Georgia

Defender: Grace Hoytink, Kentucky

Defender: Makenzie Malham, Arkansas

Goalkeeper: Cayden Norris, Tennessee

Third Team All-SEC

Forward: Sariyah Bailey, LSU

Forward: Zoe Main, Mississippi State

Forward: Jenna Stayart, Tennessee

Forward: Tanner Strickland, Kentucky

Midfielder: Erin Flurey, Auburn

Midfielder: Melina Rebimbas, Alabama

Midfielder: Kai Tsakiris, Florida

Midfielder: Cuyler Zulauf, South Carolina

Defender: Taylor Bloom, South Carolina

Defender: Riley Brown, Oklahoma

Defender: Jazmin Ferguson, LSU

Defender: Hannah Jibril, Mississippi State

Defender: Avery Wren, Arkansas

Goalkeeper: Caroline Duffy, Oklahoma

All-Freshman Team

Sariyah Bailey, LSU

Riley Crooks, Texas A&M

Lily Devereaux, Auburn

Hannah Folliard, Georgia

Mackenzie Johnson, South Carolina

Ally Laccinole, Oklahoma

Ava McDonald, Texas

Reagan Pentz, Vanderbilt

Gabi Poretto, Kentucky

Olivia Stafford, Vanderbilt

Adia Symmonds, Mississippi State

Mya Townes, Georgia

Kai Tsakiris, Florida

Vailana Tu’ua, Arkansas



Coach of the Year: Colby Hale, Arkansas

Forward of the Year: Sydney Watts, Vanderbilt

Midfielder of the Year: Ally Perry, Mississippi State

Defender of the Year: Gracie Falla, South Carolina

Goalkeeper of the Year: Sara Wojdelko, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Ava McDonald, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Larkin Thomason, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ally Brown, Tennessee