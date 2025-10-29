Thursday, October 30 @ 5 pm: Intra-Squad Scrimmage at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

Saturday, November 1 @ 12 pm: Intra-Squad Scrimmage at Keesler Federal Park (Biloxi, Miss.)

Sunday, November 2 @ 11 am: Exhibition Game vs. Samford at Keesler Federal Park (Biloxi, Miss.)

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will conduct a baseball intra-squad scrimmage at 5 p.m. CT Thursday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, and the Tigers will then travel to Biloxi, Miss., for their weekend scrimmages.

The Tigers will conduct an intra-squad scrimmage at 12 p.m. CT Saturday, and LSU will face Samford in an exhibition game at 11 a.m. CT Sunday. The events on Saturday and Sunday will both be held at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, the home of the Biloxi Shuckers, the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The intra-squad scrimmage on Thursday at Alex Box Stadium is open to the general public with free admission and parking. Gates to the stadium will open at 4:45 p.m., and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Tickets for the events in Biloxi can be purchased HERE or at the Shuckers Box Office located at Keesler Federal Park. Tickets begin at $16 for Sunday’s game versus Samford, and fans can save over 15% by purchasing tickets in advance.

The first 750 fans on Sunday will receive a commemorative rally towel for the LSU-Samford match-up, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a 2026 Shuckers magnet schedule.

Fans can also purchase a $12 add-on to their tickets HERE to gain access to Saturday’s LSU intra-squad game. Tickets for Saturday’s intra-squad game are general admission.

Suite options are available by contacting the Shuckers Front Office at 228-233-3465 or sales@biloxishuckers.com.

“We are really excited to spend the weekend in Biloxi,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “It’s a great ballpark, and the fan support for our program there is outstanding. The game against Samford provides a great opportunity for our team to see where we’re at and help us set our course for the remainder of the fall to prepare for 2026.

“We are thankful to the Shuckers for allowing us to use their great facility; it will be a great weekend for LSU Baseball.”

LSU opens the 2026 season on Friday, February 13, when the Tigers play host to UW Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.