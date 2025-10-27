LSU Football at Alabama to Kickoff in Primetime on ABC

BATON ROUGE – In what has become an annual tradition, LSU and Alabama will meet in primetime at 6:30 p.m. on ABC when the teams square off in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 8.

Since the 2011 regular-season meeting between the teams in Tuscaloosa when the Tigers won, 9-6, in overtime, LSU and Alabama have played in primetime 13 of the past 14 years.

Both teams have an open date this week. LSU will bring a 5-3 record into the contest, while the Crimson Tide has risen to No. 4 in the nation and stands at 7-1 overall.

The Alabama contest will mark the LSU head coaching debut for interim head coach Frank Wilson, who was named to the position on Sunday.

Wilson has previously served as head coach at UT-San Antonio and McNeese.

The SEC Office on Monday provided an update to the start times and networks that will televise its football games on Nov. 8.

Prior to the season, the SEC announced approximate start times for football games during the 2025 season as well as many television network designations. The Conference office issues weekly updates to provide exact start times and TV networks no later than six days prior to any game.

SEC Football Television Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

11 a.m. CT – Georgia at Mississippi State, ABC or ESPN *

12 p.m. CT – The Citadel at Ole Miss, SEC Network+/ESPN+

2:30 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at Missouri, ABC

3 p.m. CT – Auburn at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – LSU at Alabama, ABC

6:30 p.m. CT – Florida at Kentucky, SEC Network

* Game time and Network determined after games of Nov. 1