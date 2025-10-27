Ava Galligan Named Soccer SEC Offensive Player of the Week 

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Soccer forward Ava Galligan was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week by the league following her performance against Florida on Sunday, October 26.

The award marks the first for Galligan in her career as well as being the first Tiger to claim a weekly conference award this season.

A junior from Ashburn, Virginia, Galligan tallied a brace in the Tigers regular season finale against Florida in the 45th and 77th minutes on Sunday. She was vital for LSU’s offense against the Gators, taking three shot attempts on the day, with two of those being on target and finding the back of the net, as well as one assist. She now leads the squad with eight goals on the season and BLANK in her career.

Galligan’s two-goal performance on Sunday helped secure LSU’s first victory over Florida in Baton Rouge ever and extended the team’s unbeaten streak to seven matches, their longest in program history.

Galligan and the Tigers will now begin their postseason journey in the 2025 SEC Tournament this upcoming weekend. The Tigers will kick off tournament action against Auburn on Sunday, November 2 at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

