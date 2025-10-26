Tightly Contested Match Versus No. 2 Texas Results in 3-0 Loss

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU fell in a tightly contested match against second-ranked Texas, 3-0 (25-27, 21-25, 18-25) on Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in front of 2,632 fans, the third largest attendance in program history.

LSU (10-11, 3-7 SEC) hit .212 in the match behind 44 kills and totaled four blocks and two aces, while Texas (18-0, 10-0 SEC) recorded a .333 hitting percentage on 43 kills with four aces and six blocks to remain undefeated.

Outside hitter Nia Washington led the Tigers for the second consecutive match, finishing with a season-high 18 kills on a .293 hitting percentage. Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson chipped in 10 kills, a team-high eight digs, and had one ace and one block in the loss.

Middle blocker Angelina Lee landed seven kills on a .500 hitting percentage, and middle blocker Jessica Jones paced the team at the net with three blocks.

Setter Takyla Brown handed out 22 assists and had five digs, and setter Lauren Brooker concluded the day with 11 assists, six digs, two kills and two blocks.

Set 1

There were 12 ties and four lead changes when Texas held a 15-14 lead at the media timeout. LSU called its first timeout down 19-17 and responded with three unanswered points, taking a 20-17 lead and forcing a Texas timeout. The Longhorns regained momentum and led 24-22, but the Tigers rattled off three consecutive kills from Jones, Lee and Robinson for a 25-24 lead. Texas survived the threat, however, and won the opening set 27-25.

Set 2

A 4-0 run by LSU gave the Tigers a 6-5 lead early in the set, but Texas was ahead at the media timeout 15-14, and the Tigers called for a timeout trailing 19-17. LSU scored three of the next four points to even the set at 20, but Texas outlasted the home team for a 25-21 win.

Set 3

LSU burned its first timeout facing an 11-7 deficit and called its final timeout down 16-9. The Longhorns led by as many as eight points, and the Tigers got as close as five points, as Texas won the final frame, 25-18.

Up Next

The homestand continues as LSU will face Mississippi State and Ole Miss at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, respectively.

