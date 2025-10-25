At LSU, wide receiver greatness isn’t just tradition, it’s expectation.

From Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, and most recently Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., LSU’s string of wide receivers has been among the most explosive in college football for decades.

The Tigers’ receiving room has built a tradition defined by speed, swagger and playmaking, and that legacy continues to thrive through Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas and Chris Hilton Jr.

Each brings his own identity to the field. Anderson is always a threat on the gridiron with his speed, Thomas makes his mark with his swagger, and Hilton Jr. serves as a reliable and calculated wideout with his selflessness.

Together, they form the foundation of LSU’s newest generation of receivers who not only embody the Tigers’ explosive offense but also the discipline, humility and heart that make LSU football special.

Inside the wide receivers room, the balance of talent and teamwork fuels their success. Competition is constant, but so is camaraderie.

Whether on the practice field, in the film room, or in Death Valley on a Saturday night, the group operates with a purpose to be ready to make the next play and to make it for each other.

For Anderson, speed is more than a physical trait. Instead, it’s a reflection of his mindset. The New Orleans area native, known for his explosiveness and shiftiness in open space, takes pride in turning a routine play into a highlight.

However, beyond that explosive ability is a foundation of precision, discipline and deep Louisiana pride.

“To find success, I have to be coachable,” Anderson said. “The little things matter, and the preparation of the small things you do turns into the impact you make on the field. You’ve just got to stick with the routine and the technique the coaches give us.”

Anderson grew up in Algiers, La., and every time he pulls on the purple and gold, he represents the city that shaped him.

“A lot of people doubt Louisiana,” Anderson said. “People say we’re not going to make it, or we can’t do this. So, we hold that weight on our shoulders to show the world what we can do. We’re Louisiana-made.”

While most fans know Anderson for his speed and quickness, he prides himself on what many don’t see in his work on deep routes and contested catches.

“The fans don’t know that I take pride in deep shots,” he explained. “I don’t always get the opportunity, but that’s really my game. I am always looking to attack the ball at my highest point.”

And when the moment comes, his mindset is simple: execute, create and deliver.

“When the ball comes my way, my mindset isn’t just to catch it,” he said. “It’s to make the first guy miss and to make the big plays count when we need them.”

Swagger at LSU has always meant more than showmanship. Instead, the concept embodies confidence earned through preparation.

For Thomas, that confidence is reflected in consistency. Known for his reliability and poise, the Jefferson Parish, La., native has become one of the Tigers’ most dependable playmakers, approaching every rep with the same preparation.

“The biggest key to my consistency is just making a play when my number is called,” Thomas said. “Whenever I get the ball in my hands, I try to put the team in the best position to win.”

Thomas brings an uncompromising instinct to each snap, one that defines the SEC’s most physical matchups.

“In this conference,” Thomas said, “you either win your matchup (on each play), or you lose.”

Beyond his intensity is a humble competitor who knows that mental balance is just as important as talent.

“I’m a humble person,” he said. “I don’t get too high or too low. I’m a next-play type of guy. Whatever happens, it is important to know it’s on to the next.”

Now, one of the veterans in the room, Thomas, uses that experience to guide younger receivers in a full-circle moment for a player who remembers being in their shoes.

“I tell them all the time, it goes by fast,” Thomas said. “You’ll blink and be a senior. So, get better every day to be ready for your number to be called.”

After transferring from Mississippi State at the conclusion of the 2023 season, Thomas has found his stride in Baton Rouge after coming back to his home state to embrace LSU’s standard.

“I feel like it was perfect timing,” he said. “I did what I had to do to get here, and now I’ve got to make the most of it.”

If Anderson is speed and Thomas is swagger, then Hilton Jr. embodies the selflessness that ties it all together.

The Zachary, La., native is a homegrown Tiger through and through, a player who brings humility and a mentality that benefits the team every time he steps on the field.

“I’d say my role is to be a spark plug, maybe the deep guy,” Hilton Jr. said with a grin. “They’ll also bring me on special teams.”

Hilton Jr. possesses an explosive athleticism that makes him a deep threat on any play, but this season, his focus has shifted.

“Becoming a complete receiver,” he explained. “Not just being known as a deep threat but being able to do it on all three levels, short, intermediate and deep.”

His growth is fueled by the leadership of wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton, whose experience as a former NFL wideout has helped refine Hilton Jr.’s game and mentality.

“Coach Hankton played the position before,” Hilton Jr. said. “He gives us the tools to go out and compete and be ready for when our name is called.”

Through all the success, Hilton Jr. acknowledges his favorite moments still come under the lights in Tiger Stadium, surrounded by the sound of over 100,000 roaring fans.

“Definitely the fans,” Hilton Jr. explained. “Just seeing them on third and fourth down, the decibels out there when I’m running routes, it’s unmatched.”

Beyond the gameday atmosphere, Hilton Jr. has a sense of leadership in the receivers room that reflects his unselfish nature.

“We create competition in our room every day,” Hilton Jr. said. “That’s how we motivate each other.”

The trio of Anderson, Thomas and Hilton Jr. represents the next chapter of LSU’s proud receiver legacy, one defined not just by star power, but by substance and consistency.

On the practice field, they sharpen each other through constant competition. In the locker room, they push for accountability and growth. And on game day, they carry the standard, attacking every route and every opportunity with purpose.

Their roles may differ, but their mission is shared: to uphold LSU’s reputation as Wide Receiver U, where the next great Tiger is always waiting for his chance to shine.

Whether it’s Anderson turning a quick slant into a touchdown, Thomas stretching the field, or Hilton Jr. ready to make an impact, LSU’s receivers continue to define what makes the program special: a relentless blend of talent, toughness and teamwork.

