BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2025 LSU Baseball NCAA National Champions will cap a memorable week on Saturday when they receive their championship rings in a special ceremony in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center prior to the LSU-Texas A&M football game.

Beginning at 4:25 p.m. CT on Saturday, the 2025 National Champions will walk down Victory Hill, onto North Stadium Drive and into the Maravich Center, and the Ring Ceremony will begin at 4:50 p.m. CT.

All fans are invited to attend the National Champions Ring Ceremony in the Maravich Center free of charge.

The Tigers’ week to remember began on Sunday when they traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet President Donald Trump for a special White House ceremony that was held Monday afternoon, honoring both LSU and LSU-Shreveport, the 2025 NAIA Baseball National Champions.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to be at the house of the greatest country in the world,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said during Monday’s ceremony. “Louisiana is the college baseball capital of the world for 2025. I could coach this team forever, because they embodied our mission, which was ‘Tough and Together.’ No matter the circumstances, these players were able to keep their heads and execute at the highest level.

“A lot of our guys have professional baseball careers in front of them, but they made it about winning, they made it about LSU, and they made it about the team. I want to thank my team on this national stage, because not only were they the National Champions, they were the best baseball team in America.”

Prior to the White House ceremony, the Tigers received a tour of the U.S. Capitol and the House of Representatives chamber, where they were greeted by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who are both LSU graduates.

The Tigers returned to Baton Rouge Monday night, and on Tuesday, they joined Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and First Lady Sharon Landry for dinner at the Governor’s Mansion.

Johnson, the 2025 National Coach of the Year, led the Tigers in June to the NCAA College World Series National Championship, marking the school’s second national title in the past three years and its eighth national title since 1991.

Johnson, in his fourth season at LSU, become the fastest coach in NCAA Baseball history to win multiple College World championships during his tenure at a single school.

The 2025 Tigers posted a 53-15 overall record and finished the year on an eight-game win streak, culminated by a two-game series sweep of Coastal Carolina on June 21-22 in the College World Series Finals.

Monday’s White House visit marked the third in the history of LSU Baseball. The 1991 National Champions met President George H.W. Bush in a Rose Garden ceremony that also featured MLB legends Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams.

LSU’s 2009 National Champions were honored at the White House and greeted by Vice President Joe Biden.