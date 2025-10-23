LSU’s Morgan Witz Named to 2025 SEC Community Service Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – Graduate forward Morgan Witz has been named to the 2025 Southeastern Conference Soccer Community Service Team, the league office announced on Thursday.

The SEC Community Service Team highlights student-athletes from each member institution who make a significant impact through their service and leadership within their local communities.

Witz, a Temecula, California native, has been an active member of the Baton Rouge community since coming to Baton Rouge in 2025. Since transferring to LSU in the spring, she has participated in numerous service events across the area, including Planting Seeds of Hope, the Baton Rouge Soccer Club Unified Event, visits to Claiborne Senior Living Home, and Louisiana Key Academy’s Field Day.

She has also spent time visiting patients at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and took part in LSU’s annual Geaux Day, which brings together student-athletes from every sport to volunteer with local organizations throughout Baton Rouge.

Through her community involvement, Witz has embodied LSU’s core values of service, leadership, and excellence both on and off the field. She continues to dedicate her time to outreach efforts as the Tigers prepare for postseason play.

Witz joined the Tigers for her final year of eligibility from California Baptist. The forward has appeared in all 17 matches with LSU this season, earning the start in 11 of those and tallying three goals and 20 shots.

