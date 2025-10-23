LSU Hosts Two Top 10 Programs in Weekend Slate

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU volleyball welcomes a pair of Top 10 teams to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with matches against No. 9 Texas A&M at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 24, and No. 2 Texas at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 26. Both matches will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Friday’s match between LSU (10-9, 3-5 SEC) and Texas A&M (15-3, 7-1 SEC) will be called by Garrett Walvoord and Fran Flory, and Sunday’s match will have Patrick Wright calling play-by-play, joined by Flory.

LSU enters the last quarter of the regular season with matches against a couple of top teams in the SEC. The Tigers look to improve their record against nationally ranked opponents this weekend and seek their first win over a Top 10 program since 2009. LSU has been consistent with its physical block, recording double-digit blocks in eight matches this season, including 10 in two of the last three matches. The Bayou Bengals have a .219 hitting percentage on 12.55 kills per set and have 78 total aces this season after pouring in 19 over nine sets last weekend, highlighted by a season-high 11 aces at Vanderbilt.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 5.51 points per set, 402.5 points, 4.95 kills per set, and 361 total kills, all marks that rank inside the top 10 in the nation. Outside hitter Nia Washington averages 3.64 points per set behind 3.07 kills per set (206 total), a team-high 22 aces, and adds 26 blocks.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones, who has logged a minimum of five blocks in three consecutive matches, leads the team with 1.11 blocks per set and has a team-best .336 hitting percentage on 115 kills. Jones also has 10 aces on the season. Setter Lauren Brooker just eclipsed 1,000 career assists, leading the offense with 5.74 assists per set (413 total) and contributing 20 kills, 22 blocks, and nine aces.

Freshman setter Takyla Brown averages 4.49 assists per set and has 101 digs, while defensive specialists Laurel Cassidy and Kirkhoff have 108 and 101 digs, respectively.

LSU is 20-32 in the all-time series versus Texas A&M and 4-24 all-time against Texas.

