LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Volleyball

LSU Hosts Two Top 10 Programs in Weekend Slate

LSU will host No. 2 Texas and No. 9 Texas A&M to begin its four-match home stand.

Live Stats Watch Match Notes Schedule +0
LSU Hosts Two Top 10 Programs in Weekend Slate

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU volleyball welcomes a pair of Top 10 teams to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with matches against No. 9 Texas A&M at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 24, and No. 2 Texas at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 26. Both matches will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Friday’s match between LSU (10-9, 3-5 SEC) and Texas A&M (15-3, 7-1 SEC) will be called by Garrett Walvoord and Fran Flory, and Sunday’s match will have Patrick Wright calling play-by-play, joined by Flory.

LSU enters the last quarter of the regular season with matches against a couple of top teams in the SEC. The Tigers look to improve their record against nationally ranked opponents this weekend and seek their first win over a Top 10 program since 2009. LSU has been consistent with its physical block, recording double-digit blocks in eight matches this season, including 10 in two of the last three matches. The Bayou Bengals have a .219 hitting percentage on 12.55 kills per set and have 78 total aces this season after pouring in 19 over nine sets last weekend, highlighted by a season-high 11 aces at Vanderbilt.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 5.51 points per set, 402.5 points, 4.95 kills per set, and 361 total kills, all marks that rank inside the top 10 in the nation. Outside hitter Nia Washington averages 3.64 points per set behind 3.07 kills per set (206 total), a team-high 22 aces, and adds 26 blocks.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones, who has logged a minimum of five blocks in three consecutive matches, leads the team with 1.11 blocks per set and has a team-best .336 hitting percentage on 115 kills. Jones also has 10 aces on the season. Setter Lauren Brooker just eclipsed 1,000 career assists, leading the offense with 5.74 assists per set (413 total) and contributing 20 kills, 22 blocks, and nine aces.

Freshman setter Takyla Brown averages 4.49 assists per set and has 101 digs, while defensive specialists Laurel Cassidy and Kirkhoff have 108 and 101 digs, respectively.

LSU is 20-32 in the all-time series versus Texas A&M and 4-24 all-time against Texas.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

Texas A&M is on a three-match winning streak and is a solid team both defensively and offensively. The Aggies hold opponents to a .161 hitting percentage, the lowest in the SEC and No. 15 in the nation. TAMU averages 2.44 blocks and 14.44 digs per set (No. 4 in SEC).  On the offensive side of the net, A&M ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 14.44 kills per set and a .285 hitting percentage and No. 2 with 13.60 assists per set.

The Aggies are led by a triple threat of seniors, beginning with outside hitter Logan Lednicky, who has a team-high 4.61 points and 4.07 kills per set. Middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla ranks No. 3 in the SEC and No. 7 in Division I volleyball with 1.57 blocks per set and sits third in the SEC with a .414 hitting percentage behind 121 kills. Cos-Okpalla also leads the team with 22 aces. Finally, setter Maddie Waak leads the country with 11.49 assists per set (724 total) and adds 35 kills, 22 blocks and 18 aces.

LSU has won three of the last five meetings against Texas A&M and three of the previous four matches played in Baton Rouge, including a five-set victory last season.

vs. No. 2 Texas

Texas is one of two remaining undefeated teams and leads the nation with 14.82 kills per set and 13.77 assists per set. The Longhorns also rank No. 4 in the country with a .306 hitting percentage. On defense, Texas averages 2.10 blocks and 14.09 digs per set.

Outside hitter Torrey Stafford ranks No. 5 and No. 6 in the SEC with 4.98 points and 4.40 kills per set. Stafford also has a .341 hitting percentage, which sits ninth in the SEC, and has 20 aces and 22 blocks. Middle blocker Ayden Ames leads the team with a .376 hitting percentage (No. 5 in the SEC) and 0.98 blocks per set (50 total). Setter Ella Swindle ranks No. 8 in the conference with 9.28 assists per set (501 total) and has 24 kills, 21 blocks and 11 aces this season.  

LSU is currently on a 14-match losing streak against Texas. The Tigers last defeated the Longhorns in 1991. Before that win, LSU rallied back from a 0-2 deficit to earn a trip to the Final Four in 1990 with Head Coach Tonya Johnson as the team captain.  

Having trouble viewing this document? Install the latest free Adobe Acrobat Reader and use the download link below.

View Full Screen

Related Stories

Volleyball Drops 3-1 Decision at Missouri

Volleyball Drops 3-1 Decision at Missouri

LSU setter Lauren Brooker recorded her 1,000th career assist after recording a season-high 40 assists Sunday afternoon.
Volleyball Rallies to Defeat Vanderbilt, 3-2

Volleyball Rallies to Defeat Vanderbilt, 3-2

Jurnee Robinson recorded her 25th double-double and eighth of the season in the five-set victory over Vanderbilt.
Volleyball Plays First Match Versus Vanderbilt, Ends Weekend at Missouri

Volleyball Plays First Match Versus Vanderbilt, Ends Weekend at Missouri

LSU will take on Vanderbilt for the first time on Friday night in Nashville, Tenn., on SEC Network+ before ending the weekend against Missouri on Sunday in Columbia, Mo., on SEC Network.